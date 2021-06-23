Garage Build Time-Lapse of 670-HP All Motor Corvette Z06 Feels Way Too Short

We’re dangerously approaching the cultural redundancy limit when saying that the Corvette, irrespective of the generation, is always a great canvas for customization. But, as far as someone else’s project cars are concerned, taking over way before the build is complete is usually like opening Pandora's box. Except for the times when one has done the proper research and can trace the provenance of every nut and bolt.
According to the latest story shared by David Patterson (a.k.a. ThatDudeinBlue on social media), that is exactly what happened with this great C6 Chevy Corvette Z06 that was waiting for the right time to get “married” to a new powertrain. The owner, a friend of his (considering he allowed him to play with his Cadillac CTS-V on camera), decided it was time for a change and uncovered the Black Beauty before it became an all-motor thoroughbred.
An “incredible amount of parts” were eagerly awaiting to get fitted inside, including a “blue-printed, balanced, and (almost) assembled” 447ci (7.3-liter) V8 created by Late Model Engines from Houston, Texas. It’s a roller motor with nitrous preparation allegedly capable of hitting 8,000 rpm, and the acquisition also included an RPM Transmissions Level 5 gearbox with a McLeod Racing RXT 1200 twin-disc clutch and a Level 4 differential, among others.
But all these parts needed to be associated with the body by someone, and that valiant mechanic proved to be Justin from JMM Motorsports. He bravely took on the job of almost single-handedly recreate a custom Corvette build out of all the pieces of the puzzle in his home garage. We said almost because the owner also helped a bit, while the lady of the household, along with the kids and the dogs, also did their part playing and generally getting in the way.
By the way, although David says in the title that we are going to see the all-motor Corvette come to life in just 12 minutes, the time-lapse parts, which include the actual tinkering, were a lot shorter, lasting from the 2:10 to the 5:45 marks. Afterward, it was time for a first startup, a dyno day (which revealed a 669-horsepower figure, without nitrous), as well as a celebratory burnout.
