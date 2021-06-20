5 Limited $1,998 TeraLaunch Wheel Set Is the Proper Way to Spruce Up a C8 Corvette

4 Twin-Turbo C8 “Phoenix,” World's Fastest Corvette, Beats Its Own Record... Twice

3 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Has a Strong 427ci Heart but Needs a Good Body Workout

More on this:

Final Split-Window 1963 Chevy Corvette On Sale For the Glorious Amount of $500k

Quite frankly, the C2 Chevy Corvette is one of the most desirable series of “America’s Sports Car” because of the early coupe’s split window design and the introduction of the fabled Sting Ray nameplate. But the classic ‘Vette car market is filled with great opportunities, so one shouldn’t fall prey to the usual “once in a lifetime chance” tagline. 22 photos



First and foremost, the seller itself mentions that for the 1963 model year, GM’s



It sounds alluring, at least for its future collectability. But seriously, there are some 10k split window coupes that started their life during the 1963 model year. Sure, not all of them survived, and not all of them



Of course, so far no one has made an offer, but the bidding is still young, as they say. And the auction clock will run for another thirteen days, so there’s time for interested parties to push a more sensible amount. Without really being worth almost $500k, this really is a very nice example.



It should be since it recently went through a restoration and repaint to make sure the Saddle Tan exterior color and Saddle interior shade look as fresh as if we’re back in 1963 all over again. It’s also an all-original split window coupe with matching numbers powertrain. Speaking of the latter, According to seller badbowtiess, who is probably trying to flip this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe for a hefty profit on eBay, we are dealing here with the very last split window Corvette ever made. Which, of course, sounds like a golden chance to go down in Chevy ownership history. But, of course, the devil is in the details.First and foremost, the seller itself mentions that for the 1963 model year, GM’s Chevrolet produced no less than 21,513 examples of the all-new C2 generation. Citing GM and NCRS records, it seems that of those a total of 10,919 units were convertibles and the rest of 10,594 bodies were coupes. And we are dealing here with no. 10,594, “allegedly built on the last day of production.”It sounds alluring, at least for its future collectability. But seriously, there are some 10k split window coupes that started their life during the 1963 model year. Sure, not all of them survived, and not all of them look as good as this one. But, come on, we are fairly sure they’re not going to be offered with a “buy it now” option of $499,900!Of course, so far no one has made an offer, but the bidding is still young, as they say. And the auction clock will run for another thirteen days, so there’s time for interested parties to push a more sensible amount. Without really being worth almost $500k, this really is a very nice example.It should be since it recently went through a restoration and repaint to make sure the Saddle Tan exterior color and Saddle interior shade look as fresh as if we’re back in 1963 all over again. It’s also an all-original split window coupe with matching numbers powertrain. Speaking of the latter, we’re dealing with the 327 ci (340 hp) V8 that was hooked to a Muncie four-speed transmission, and the Posi Traction rear axle.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.