Salvaged Corvette Convertible Time-Lapse Shows Mesmerizing Single-Handed Rebuild

Ever since it started production, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been a ridiculously hot commodity. And with all the manufacturing downtimes and the recent news that its 2022 model year comes with a higher MSRP, it’s only logical to try and save every unit out there. But, let’s be honest, some do the resurrection process way better than others.
Any time we are dealing with a high-performance vehicle such as America’s sports car, there’s also a steady influx of wrecked car news making the rounds. It’s always a cringeworthy moment for automotive aficionados, but we’re happy to report that on this occasion we’re here to discuss a positive outcome of such an event.
As far as we can tell, the video embedded below has the self-conscious host of a YouTube channel called ThatShortGuy ready to embark on an interesting adventure with a salvaged Red Mist C8 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible. The vehicle arrives on a platform with significant damage on the passenger side and the young mechanic shows the extent of the prejudice before anything else.
Interestingly, this rather amazing time-lapse video then sees the man embarking on the rebuild project all by himself. And it appears that he’s got no issues with tackling everything all alone, only pausing for an interesting “workout” break at the one-minute mark. From then on, it all works like a charm, especially for us the viewers – since we’re not doing any of the work and we’re not getting bored with all the details thanks to the speedy video.
By the way, sifting through this anonymous mechanic's previous videos we find out this is probably just his second full rebuild of a car, with the initial one being an extensively documented Cadillac ATS V (video also embedded below).
Luckily for the red with black detailing Convertible, it appears that he’s quite skilled at his DIY job, and by the end of the footage we get to see the Corvette looking spotless (after a thorough wash, of course) in a walkaround-style conclusion coming from the 6:50 mark.
And, considering the 7:50 engine startup, it’s also safe to say this is one truly fortunate Corvette for getting a passionate human to bring it back to a meaningful life...
