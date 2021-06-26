Custom Suzuki GSX-R1100 “Bushido” Wants To Be an Old-School Katana

Tesla Recall for 285,520 Model 3 and Model Y in China May Explain Accidents

The Portuguese city of Faro is where you’ll find Rusty Wrench Motorcycles – a reputed enterprise with plenty of talent and sheer dedication at work on its premises. 7 photos



Honestly, it goes without saying the Gixxer is one hell of a starting point for just about any kind of bespoke venture. Its liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four behemoth prides itself sixteen valves and a monstrous displacement of 1,074cc. At a whopping 10,000 rpm, this nasty animal will be more than happy to supply as much as 156 hp, while a hefty torque output of no less than 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) will be achieved at 9,000 revs.



Up front, you will find an angular headlight housing that’s been fabricated using aluminum, as well as clip-on handlebars from LSL’s catalog, which sport aftermarket grips, a keyless ignition setup and bar-end blinkers. Furthermore, lighting duties are taken good care of by premium LED items on both ends, while the clip-ons are appropriately complemented by rear-mounted foot pegs.



Underneath the bike's 1,074cc colossus, we're greeted by a snazzy belly pan that concludes the cosmetic adjustments. The engine itself was left untouched, but the exhaust system received higher-spec mufflers for good measure. Handling upgrades are accomplished thanks to a premium YSS monoshock, EBC brake rotors and high-performance Continental rubber. To give this warrior a personality of its own, the Rusty Wrench experts dubbed it "Bushido."