Japan’s 2021 BMW X5 Pleasure Edition Has an Eye-Rolling Name, Can Seat Seven

BMW’s Japan arm has been on a roll this month, as besides the new 8-Series Frozen Black Edition, they have also introduced a special variant of the X5, named the Pleasure Edition.
A limited model that will be produced until the end of July, the 2021 BMW X5 Pleasure Edition is already on sale at the brand’s dealers in the Land of the Rising Sun, with a generous amount of gear and a 10,380,000 yen (equal to $93,610) suggested retail price.
Available in different paint finishes, such as white, black or blue, it sits on 9.5x21-inch front and 10.5x21-inch rear wheels, shod in 275/40 and 315/35 run-flat tires respectively. It’s equipped with adaptive air suspension, semi-autonomous driving tech, traffic sign assist, rear collision warning, emergency stop assist and lane change assist, to name but some of the gear on deck.
As for the cockpit, customers can go for black, coffee, cognac or beige upholstery, complemented by ash grain wood, anthracite headliner, head-up display and heating for the second row of seats. The X5 Pleasure Edition is offered with seating for seven as standard, and can be ordered with an option package, priced at 329,000 yen ($2,967), which adds an electric panoramic sunroof and the Harman Kardon premium audio.
Those choosing BMW’s latest special edition X5 for Japan will get a single engine option, in the xDrive35d. This means that power comes from a TwinPower Turbo 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine, that produces 286 PS (282 HP / 210 kW) at 4,000 rpm and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque between 1,500 and 2,500 rpm.
The 2021 BMW X5 lineup in the Asian country consist of the xDrive35, xDrive35d M Sport, xDrive45e, xDrive45e M Sport and M50i. Pricing varies between 9,450,000 ($85,223) for the base model and 13,610,000 ($122,739) for the range topper.
