2023 BMW X5 M LCI to Get Giant Curved Interior Display from Electric iX

Unveiled back in 2018, the fourth-generation BMW X5 SUV, or Munchen’s original SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle), is one of the most popular models in its segment, but that hasn’t stopped BMW to start working on a mid-cycle facelift. 13 photos



The current BMW X5 G05 is based on the carmaker’s CLAR (Cluster Architecture) platform, shared with other models with longitudinally placed engines like the BMW 3 Series, 5 Series and 7 Series, which means that it’s packed with almost all the latest technology of the brand.



At launch it was the first X5 ever to finally get features like a four-corner air suspension, or a much-improved plug-in hybrid version that can actually go head-to-head with its rivals.



The X5 M and X5 M Competition are also the most powerful SUVs in



Speaking of which, a pre-production 2023 BMW X5 M prototype was recently spotted testing, not long after a plug-in hybrid version was caught on public roads as well.



Instead of fully camouflaging the model, BMW engineers decided to simply reposition the bumpers of the current version to hide the changes to be found on the LCI model, which will include slightly reshaped bumpers and new headlight and taillight graphics.



Since the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 is powerful enough, the modifications under the hood might only include the addition of a 48V mild-hybrid system to improve the fuel economy.



It’s inside where most of the differences compared to the non-LCI model will be found, with BMW overhauling the center console completely.



Set to feature the latest version of BMW’s iDrive, both the regular BMW X5 LCI and the refreshed X5 M will feature a similar driver’s view as the recently launched BMW iX electric SUV .



