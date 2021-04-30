2021 Ford Bronco Sport Receives IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has crowned the Bronco Sport with the Top Safety Pick+ accolade for the 2021 model year, the highest possible rating issued by the non-profit organization from Arlington, Virginia. Based on the Escape compact crossover, the off-road crossover received maximum points in all crashworthiness and avoidance tests.
To whom it may concern, the IIHS awards four ratings for crashworthiness (good, acceptable, marginal, poor) and three ratings for avoidance and mitigation (superior, advanced, basic). The Bronco Sport is hampered down only by the lower rear-seat anchors, which are located too deep in the seat.
“As the Bronco of small SUVs, Bronco Sport was engineered to help our customers get out and adventure, both on- and off-road, and to do so safely,” declared Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product platform and operations officer. “The IIHS Top Safety Pick+ accolade validates that commitment.”
Priced at $26,820 excluding destination charge, the Base trim level is loaded with passive, active, and driver-assist features. Standard goodies include a knee airbag for the driver, the post-crash alert system, a belt reminder for the front- and second-row occupants, and the Roll Stability Control system.
Co-Pilot360 is also standard, and it consists of basics that include the rearview camera to advanced systems such as lane-keeping assist and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking. The only issue with the Base trim level is the 1.5-liter EcoBoost, a three-cylinder engine that needs to be revved a lot when you merge or pass a slowcoach on the motorway.
The Badlands doesn’t have this problem because it takes its mojo from a 2.0-liter EcoBoost with best-in-class output figures (250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque). The Badlands is the only specification available in Brazil, where Ford sells it as the Wildtrak for some reason or another.
If the Blue Oval’s off-road crossover doesn’t float your boat, fret not because Jeep has got you covered with the $31,340 Compass Trailhawk.
