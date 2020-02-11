New BMW X5 xDrive40d and X6 xDrive40d Get 340 HP Mild-Hybrid Engine

BMW announcing a new engine was one of the most exciting things for German car fans. For a while, it kind of stopped, but now they're back with fresh 3-liter powertrains going into "40d" versions of the X5 and X6.
If you're into performance diesel engines, you'll know that BMW's 3-liter is literally the only reason diesel can be exciting. Cars powered by the M57 and N57 really changed the game, offering M5 levels of torque in an economical 535d.
The Bavarian automaker announced it's slowly pulling the monster quad-turbo setup out of its cars. However, the 3-liter diesel clearly still has a future, as they've just announced something new.
This powertrain gives the X5 xDrive40d and X6 xDrive40d models an output of 340 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque from 1,750rpm. That's for the European market, obviously, since America isn't too keen on "dirty diesel."
The X5 is slightly older than the X6, having come out in 2018. But in those two years, it never had an xDrive40d powertrain, just the 30d, and the bonkers M50d. However, the X3 and X4 did get bi-turbo 3-liter diesel units, and they only made 325 hp and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft) of torque.
Following the industry trend, the 3-liter powertrain also has mild-hybrid assistance. This consists of a 48-volt architecture, a battery pack and an 11 horsepower starter-generator electric motor.
The main way in which this system saved fuel is by coasting. Your foot isn't on the gas? The engine is shut off, de-couple from the powertrain and your SUV sails along. The starter motor can kick the 3-liter back into life much quicker and with lower vibration than normal starters. Also, it can help with propulsion under certain conditions.
So has it helped? Well, BMW claims C02 emissions of between 154 and 167 grams for these models, and that's actually slightly better than the 265 horsepower X5 xDrive30d.
