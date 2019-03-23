autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

2019 BMW X5 M50d Chip Tuning Takes Quad-Turbo to 515 HP

23 Mar 2019, 19:15 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
The M50d is a legendary powertrain from the company that, we'd argue, made performance diesel cool with the original 530d sedan. BMW have outdone themselves with the latest version, which features as many turbochargers as a Bugatti hypercar, all there to feed six cylinders of awesomeness.
6 photos
2019 BMW X5 M50d Chip Tuning Takes Quad-Turbo to 515 HP2019 BMW X5 M50d Chip Tuning Takes Quad-Turbo to 515 HP2019 BMW X5 M50d Chip Tuning Takes Quad-Turbo to 515 HP2019 BMW X5 M50d Chip Tuning Takes Quad-Turbo to 515 HP2019 BMW X5 M50d Chip Tuning Takes Quad-Turbo to 515 HP
Probably the most popular application is the X5 M50d, a performance SUV that we just saw doing donuts in a Russian parking lot. On top of that, we're dealing with the brand new state-of-the-art G05 generation, gorgeous to look at and filled with super-cool technology like laser headlights.

We should stop it with the hyperbole, but we can't when German tuner Mcchip DKR took the quad-turbo SUV to the next level. Using the magic of chip tuning and dyno testing, they found ways to unlock even more power and performance.

When it leaves the factory, this Bimmer does so with 400 HP and 760 Nm of torque. Now, that's the highest power density of any diesel engine in the world, but it's still less than Audi's SQ7, which uses a V8 to unlock 435 HP and 850 Nm.

Good thing the Stage 1 package from Mcchip gives you 470 HP and 850 Nm, which they say is enough to reach 280 km/h if you're crazy enough to go that fast in a high-rider. Yet more power is available through Stage 2 optimization, which is still software-based. This unlocks 515 HP and 865 Nm, enough to hi 285 km/h. That kind of numbers even compares to the output of hardcore SUVs such as the M3 Performance or GLC 63 S.

Performance-wise, the stock M50d gets to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and is limited to the usual top speed or 250 km/h. That's not bad for an SUV weighing 2,350 kilograms. BMW made some changes over the old M50d engine, including higher fuel injection pressure, a slippery twin-wire-arc-sprayed cylinder bore coating and centrally controlled cooling. There are also two separate exhaust gas recirculation systems, one for low-pressure boost and one when the two larger turbos are active. Did we mention it's even more economical?
2019 bmw x5 2019 BMW X5 M50d M50d quad-turbo
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 