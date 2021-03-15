BMW Announces iDrive 8 With Curved Displays, Upgraded Assistant, Modern UI

First and foremost, the new system's core is the BMW Curved Display, which brings together the information and the control displays for one super-large screen that’ll blow your mind. The mix allows for a massive screen estate upgrade, as it merges the 12.3-inch and the 14.9-inch panels into a single unit with a 200 ppi pixel density.
The large screen covers both the instrument panel and the cockpit area, and thanks to the new iDrive 8, it can display information in a straightforward manner that makes it easier to read at a glance. Of course, the screen is angled towards the driver, coming with touch support for convenient input.
In addition to touch, iDrive 8 was designed from the get-go to allow several ways of interaction with the onboard features, including the rotary knob, gestures, and voice commands.
BMW says it has focused specifically on making them more refined and reliable.An upgraded digital assistant
One good example in this regard is the upgraded BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which comes with new capabilities and more visual feedback to let you know when it kicks in. The German carmaker focused specifically on non-verbal interaction with the assistant, so gesture input has been developed based on complex tests that have been conducted during the development stage.
The new assistant has access to more car functions, including the climate control, ambient lighting, audio playback, opening and closing of the side windows, shading of the panoramic glass roof, switching between My Modes, and the driver assistance systems.
Needless to say, the Intelligent Assistant takes full advantage of the curved screen and can distinguish who’s talking, thus providing visual feedback accordingly. When the driver wakes it up, the assistant icon shows up in the right-hand area of the information display, with the position then changed on the curved display whenever the front passenger is the one invoking it.
BMW's iDrive 8 also comes with My Modes, a new feature supposed to replace the Driving Experience Control at some point in the future when it receives all the planned capabilities. Because yes, the initial version ships with just a handful of tools baked in, as it can control up to ten different parameters, such as the drive system, the chassis settings, and the steering configuration. All can be changed using the dedicated button on the console or even easier with a voice command powered by the assistant.
BMW Maps also receives a major overhaul, including new navigation, parking, and charging information. The system can issue alerts related to hazards and delays along the route, and it can also help search for a parking space as you approach the destination.
More advanced capabilities have also been implemented, including auto-searching for charging stations or gas stations when the vehicle runs low on battery or fuel.
Of course, iDrive 8 also supports 5G connectivity, which means cars running it can receive and transfer data from and to the cloud faster than before. BMW says it uses high data transmission rates to make sure the cloud integration is always working in real-time. As a result, you should also enjoy high speeds on the go, including new-gen capabilities like HD video streaming.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but BMW has also added Alibaba and Tencent services for Chinese drivers. Additional music and communications apps are also available.Rolling release model
The Remote Software Upgrade and over-the-air (OTA) updates also get substantial improvements, allowing BMW iDrive to receive new functions whenever they are ready. For example, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant will get more features through the Remote Software Upgrades. The German company plans to use a rolling release kind of approach inspired from the software world for continuous updates aimed at building an always-evolving platform.
BMW says it wants to use this feature for one more purpose. “Customers will be able to decide whether they wish to buy a function outright or simply book it for a period of three years, twelve months or even just one month,” it says, thus confirming some new features would be available in exchange for a fee.
The new iDrive 8 will make its debut on the BMW iX later this year, with the rollout to then continue with the BMW i4 before it goes live across all vehicle classes in the near future.
