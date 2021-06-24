5 Watch the BMW M850i Do 0 to 100 KM/H in 3.7 Seconds

BMW Murders Out the 8-Series, Launches It in Japan as the Frozen Black Edition

The base two-door fixed-roof model comes from 12,080,000 yen ($108,941) in Japan, and the Gran Coupe from 11,720,000 yen ($105,694). The 2021 BMW 8-Series Frozen Black Edition is finished in Individual Frozen Black. The matte color is complemented by the black kidney grille, tailpipes, and 20-inch light alloy wheels that spin around the dark brake calipers with M branding in the specific colors.For the cockpit, the Germans went for a similar theme that combines more black, like the Merino leather upholstery, Alcantara roof liner, and piano trim. The car is equipped with all the bells and whistles normally found in the rest of the modern 8-Series lineup, including a Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system and an electric panoramic sunroof in the Gran Coupe spec.Speaking of the lineup, BMW is offering the new Frozen Black Edition for the 8-Series Coupe and 8-Series Gran Coupe, exclusively in right-hand drive. The two-door model is limited to 5 copies, whereas the longer variant comes in 15 examples. Both are offered exclusively in the 840i configuration , which means that power is supplied by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that kicks out 335and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque.The 2021 BMW 8-Series Coupe Frozen Black Edition has a suggested retail price of 15,000,000 yen, or $135,274 at the current exchange rates. The 8-Series Gran Coupe Frozen Black Edition is offered from 15,100,000 yen (equal to $136,176). Pricing excludes the consumption tax, insurance premiums, different costs associated with registration and, of course, the optional extras.The base two-door fixed-roof model comes from 12,080,000 yen ($108,941) in Japan, and the Gran Coupe from 11,720,000 yen ($105,694).