2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Breaks Cover as Four-Door Premium Sports Car

19 Jun 2019, 7:55 UTC ·
Several months after being unveiled as a revival of a long-gone nameplate, the BMW 8 Series family expanded with the launch of the M8 earlier in June. Now, as the month draws to a close, the family grows even bigger with he introduction of the Gran Coupe, the four-door variant of the premium sports car.
Advertised as being the only model in its segment derived directly from a two-door car, the BMW 8 Series Coupe comes with an wheelbase that is 201 mm longer than on the regular 8 Series coupe. The body has grown too, and the car is also 61 mm taller and 30 mm wider than the two-door variant.

The car’s body is unique to this model and comes with elements that have been purpose-built for it, such as the slimmest headlights of any BMW car currently on sale.

Just as the car it is based on, the interior of the Grand Coupe is bathed in luxury, with all four sport seats wrapped in Vernasca leather. Shift paddles on the steering wheel, ambient lighting, and fulled leather trim for the instrument panel and door shoulders are just a few of the other appointments.

Also unique to this model is the optional panoramic glass roof, with a transparent area of 1.5 square meters to produce “an exceptionally light and airy feel.”

Engine wise, the 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is offered in four variants: 840d xDrive (320 hp), 840i and 840i xDrive (both 340 hp) and the top of the range M850i xDrive developing 530 hp.

As most of the other cars shown by BMW over the past month, the 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe will be publicly displayed for the first time at the end of July at the #NEXTGen event in Munich.

The market launch for the car is scheduled for September 2019. Pricing was not announced. Full details on the new car in the 8 Series range can be found in the document attached below.
