2020 Peugeot 2008 Revealed with Electric Drive and Holographic HUD

The relatively new 2008 nameplate from Peugeot will get a major refresh in early 2020 when the new generation of the car, its second, will go on sale. Previewing that moment, the French have released this week the details of their new compact crossover.
Embodying the new design language seen on the most recent Peugeot cars, the 2008 is 140 mm longer than its predecessor, measuring 4,300 mm in length. It will also become the second electrified model in the Peugeot line-up, following the launch of the 208 hatchback earlier this year.
The full range of powertrains on the model will of course continue to include gasoline and diesel engines. Three 1.2-liters PureTech units with various power outputs will form the gasoline offering, while the diesel option is represented by the 1.5-liter BlueHDi.
The star of the lineup will of course be the electric version. Called e-2008, this version is powered by a 50 kWh battery (the same capacity as the one fitted in the 208) capable of offering a range of 193 miles (310 km, a tad less than the range achieved by the 208). Spinning the wheels is an electric motor developing 136 hp.
According to Peugeot, recharging the battery from low to 80 percent will take 30 minutes using 100 kW rapid charging, but that time increases to five and eight hours using 11 kW fast chargers or a 7.4 kW plug, respectively.
Another major change on the new range is the evolution of the carmaker’s 3D i-Cockpit system. It now features holographic technology for the head-up display, showing specific information about the powertrain, among other things.
On the center console sits a 10-inch touchscreen that can be fitted with TomTom Traffic connected 3D Navigation. All new 2008 are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.
The new generation of the 2008 will begin selling in the early months of 2020. Full details on the car can be found in the document attached below.
