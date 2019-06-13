2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Leaks Ahead Of Debut, Looks Like a Torpedo

Nowadays, leaks have become a normal part of the birth process that defines new cars. And the latest machine to join this party is the 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, which has shown up all across the Internet some hours ago.
For now, all we have are the images in the gallery above. However, these pics are enough to fully reveal the production styling of the 8 Series GC.
So, how does this differ to the stunning M8 Gran Coupe concept car that swept 2018 Geneva Motor Show attenders off their feet? Well, you'll find some images of the said concept in the gallery, so you can easily notice the bits that were left out en route to production.
Now, one might say that offering the 8er in three flavors, namely the Coupe, the Gran Coupe and the Cabriolet is mostly owed to the Bavarian automaker's love of niches.
However, the presence of the four-door model is required. You see, despite the upmarket move that is the transition from the 6 to the 8 Series, the rear passenger accommodation delivered by the two-door 8er is still not enough - the legroom just isn't there.
Speaking of which, if we zoom in on the final part of the 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe's roof line, this seems to strike a fine balance between the lines that please the eye and the shapes that favor the head.
With the two-door M850i xDrive already tipping the scales at a hefty 4,478 lbs, we'll have to see how the inevitably bulkier four-door holds its own through the twisty bits.
Meanwhile, these leaked photos help us pass the time left until the official launch of the 2020 8 Series Gran Coupe, which is set to take place later this month in Munich.
And while the engine range will be shared with the "standard" 8 Series Coupe, those seeking the kind of thrills mentioned above will be able to turn to the M8 Gran Coupe, which will deliver at least 625 horsepower in Competition trim. Oh, and by the way, here's a leak showcasing the M8 Gran Coupe Competition in South Africa.
