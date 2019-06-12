2020 BMW 3 Series Touring Comes with All the Goodies Shown in 2018 on the Sedan

autoevolution
 

It took BMW more than half a year since the unveiling of the sedan 3 Series last year to present the new generation of the car in wagon body-style, but the five-door is now officially here.
Continuing a line a cars that started life more than three decades ago, the 2020 BMW 3 Series Touring takes all the advancements introduced on the sedan version and transplants them into a package meant for a more family-oriented buyer.

Bigger than its predecessor (the car is 76 mm longer, 16 mm wider and 8 mm taller), the Touring shows all the visual enhancements of the current BMW design language: large kidney grille, slim twin headlights, and the usual BMW silhouette.

On the inside, the car comes with more shoulder room, new seats and a cargo capacity of 500 liters, or 1,510 liters when the rear seats are folded down.

The car is powered by the latest generation software deployed by BMW in its newest cars, namely the Operating System 7.0. Using it, owners can control the different functions of the Live Cockpit Professional system embodied by a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display.

At launch, the Touring is to be offered with a choice of six engines, equally represented by gasoline and diesel powerplants. The engines are paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission, and the carmaker’s all-wheel-drive system.

The models available a few weeks from now are the 320i (184 hp), 330i (258 hp), 330d xDrive (265 hp), 318d (150 hp) and 320d (190 hp). The top of the range model is the M340i xDrive, capable of developing 374 hp.

The first public outing of the car will take place at the end of the month, during the #NEXTGen event at the BMW Welt in Munich.

Full details on the 2020 BMW 3 Series Touring can be found in the document attached below.

 Download attachment: 2020 BMW 3 Series Touring (PDF)

