BMW M8 Configurator Goes Live In Switzerland

Even though the M8 configurator isn’t available in Germany for the time being, the Swiss can configure the 2+2 grand tourer right now. Priced at CHF 203,520, the equivalent to $206,000 is the starting price for the coupe.
Customers are also treated to the soft-top convertible, but the sheer number of options available for the M8 beggars belief. Beyond the M Performance parts we’ve talked about in a previous article, the configurator for the performance-oriented GT includes BMW Individual paintwork, five wheel patterns, Bowers & Wilkins premium audio, and carbon-ceramic brakes.
The M8 Convertible will set you back CHF 210,900 in Switzerland, which works out to $213,400 in U.S. dollars. From the get-go, the 8 Series with the S63 engine develops 600 PS (592 horsepower) and a whole lot of torque. Step up to the M8 Competition, and the twin-turbo V8 also levels up to an M5 Competition-matching 625 PS (616 horsepower).
An eight-speed automatic (ZF 8HP) and all-wheel drive are standard, but BMW hasn’t fitted your typical xDrive system to the M8. You’re looking at the M xDrive, which sends all the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear axle as long as you deactivate DSC and engage 2WD mode.
Turning our attention back to optional extras, both body styles of the M8 are available with active front-seat ventilation, TV Function Plus, double stitching for the upholstery, and soft-close doors. Typical of BMW, the soft-close doors are an option even at this price point. On the upside, the warning triangle and first aid kit come as standard.
The biggest problem with the M8 and M8 Competition is that neither model has the upper hand compared to the M5 and M5 Competition. You’d expect BMW to differentiate the Bavarian automaker’s flagship more from the mid-size sedan, but the higher-ups said no for some reason or another.
Adding insult to injury, Mercedes-AMG can squeeze out more ponies from 4.0 liters of displacement in the GT 63 S 4Matic+. There’s no denying BMW could’ve done better, more so if you remember what a trailblazing machine the original 8 Series used to be in the 1990s.
