BMW M850i xDrive Convertible In Dravit Grey Is Cooler Than You Think

12 Jun 2019, 20:47 UTC
Dravit Grey metallic was one of the launch colors in all the press photos and videos of the 8 Series Convertible when it came out last November. However, only after one was ordered in Abu Dhabi did we realize just how stunning it looks on the car.
Somehow, the magic surrounding the 8 Series has faded slightly, what with everybody being more preoccupied with Tesla and all its EV rivals. However, for a traditionalist with deep enough pockets, even the M850i can be a fantastic pick, and we say this despite the recent reveal of the M8.

Now, going from the M8 down to the M850i can't really be considered a cost-saving measure. However, you're still getting this awesome 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, respectable performance and aggressive looks. With the leftover cash, you could configure the model of your dreams.

Under the roof of BMW Abu Dhabi, the BMW Individual Dravit Grey Metallic exterior plays all kinds of tricks with the lights, going into blues and golds. However, you're kind of expecting many colors in one when this paint will set you back $2,000.

In addition to the color, this M850i has also been fitted with 20-inch M V-spoke dual tone Orbit Grey wheels. All the trim has been blacked out, while the folding soft-top is a matching shade of grey. This can come up at speeds of up to 30 mph (48 km/h) in 15 seconds, with BMW claiming similar levels of insulation to the coupe.

And despite weighing in at over two tons, this 4-seat convertible will still hit 100 km/h in under 4 seconds. A few carbon accents drew our attention, but not as much as the interior, configured in Fiona Red and Black Extended Merino leather, with contrast stitching and aluminum trim. However, it's still not on the same level as the S-Class.
