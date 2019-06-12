Photo Comparison: 2020 BMW 3 Series Touring vs. 2016 BMW 3 Series Touring

With the revealing of the new generation 3 Series Touring this week, BMW’s refreshed line of models in this range is now complete. And just as for the sedan the changes between the existing and future variants were extensive, so are the ones for the Touring.
Made to look overall more aggressive than the model it replaces, the new 3 Series Touring takes advantage of all the evolutions in design that occurred over the past four years at BMW.
First off, the car is overall bigger in size than the model it replaces. Riding on a wheelbase that is 41 mm longer (2,851 mm), the new Touring is 76 mm longer, 16 mm wider and 8 mm taller. That means the new dimensions are 4,709 mm in length, 1,470 mm in height and 1,827 mm in width.
Seen from the front, the changes are extensive and they begin right on the nose of the car, where the new iconic kidney grille, with its two sides no longer separate elements, was fitted. To the sides, the design of the slim headlights is completely new, and it sets itself apart with the very visible notch fitted at the bottom and at the center.
Further down, the shape of the bumper has changed as well, as did the design of the fog lamps. Even the hood on the car has been refreshed by using contour lines in new positions.
From the side, the new 3 Series Touring looks more upright and has more muscular lines, especially toward the rear.
The back end shows extensive changes as well, starting with the new shape of the bumper, going up to the completely new, L-shaped rear lights, and ending with the revised shape of the hatch window.
The new 3 Series Touring will be shown publicly at the end of the month, during the #NEXTGen event at the BMW Welt in Munich.
