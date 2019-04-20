Photo Comparison: 2020 MINI Clubman vs. 2015 MINI Clubman

Last week, British manufacturer MINI unveiled a new version of the Clubman, the most unconventional nameplate in its stables. Shown for now only online, the facelift brings just minor visual changes compared to the four-year-old version.
Looking superficially at the two cars put side by side it's very hard to make out the changes, as the Brits have mostly focused on coming up with new features for the MINI Connected services and new items in the Original MINI Accessories range. This however doesn't mean there aren't any design differences.
At the front, there's a slightly reshaped radiator grille, extending across the entire bumper and bordered by a single-piece frame. The air inlets are different too, now featuring six horizontal struts that can come either black or in chrome.
The headlamps, although they retain the shape of the current generation, feature an enlarged reflector and a black shield on the inside.
From the side, there's virtually no telling the two models apart, and mostly the same can be said about the rear. There, however, the LED taillights can be specified in the Union Jack design that was introduced for the hatch and convertible in early 2018.
The 2020 Clubman also gains several body colors, including Piano Black, and new light alloy wheels, while for the interior new leather trims and interior surfaces are the only novelties.
Just as with the previous generation and the entire range of MINI cars, the Clubman too can be personalized in a variety of ways, and the Original Accessories offering has been expanded to include new side scuttles, exterior mirror caps and the Night Jack roof design.
As for engines, there will continue to be a wealth of powertrains available, with three gasoline and three diesel engines offering power outputs of between 102 to 192 hp available from launch. Later, the John Cooper Works version will be added.
The exact release date for the new Clubman and pricing were not yet announced.
