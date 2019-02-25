Photo Comparison: 2020 Peugeot 208 vs. 2015 Peugeot 208

autoevolution

Whenever a new car generation is launched, we expect to see major differences not only in the capabilities of the said model but also when it comes to its appearance. But what the French from Peugeot have done with their new 208, visually speaking, beats all expectations and dreams.
Peugeot is used to making huge steps forward or sideways when refreshing its range of cars, and the 208 they will show next month in Geneva is the coronation of that habit. A fresh car, with the front end changed completely, the rear end likewise, and an overall shape and stance like nothing seen before on the 208 line.

At the front, the car sports a chrome grille, much larger than on the outgoing version, flanked by LED headlights with claw-like design and LED fog lights. Thanks to the design of the front end and the lines chosen for the hood and other elements, the 208 now looks lower, wider and meaner than it did before it.

At the rear, the lines that seemed to drop as if melting towards the road in the current 208 are replaced by ones that seem to hold their ground and continue the extremely sporty look of the model. The taillights have been completely redesigned, and the Lion logo has been adorned with the Peugeot lettering.

From the side, the car is no longer showing the leaning-forward profile, as it now uses a straight, head-on appearance.

On the interior, the changes are massive as well, with almost every line redrawn to match the imposing exterior. The new 208 uses the 3D i-Cockpit that comprises a 7 or 10-inch touchscreen, multifunction steering wheel, head-up display and a 3D digital instrument panel, among other things. 

The new 208 will become available for order later this summer with gasoline, diesel and electric powertrains. Both GT and GT Line variants will be offered as well.
