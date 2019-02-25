Voodoo Blue Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows American Flag Spec

Vodoo Blue is the kind of color that can make a Porsche shine regardless of its spec. However, when this Paint To Sample shade happens to land on a 911 GT2 RS that's exploding with options, the result is memorable.
The 700 horsepower Neunelfer that brings us here features red and white accents across its body and, if we also factor in the said shade of blue, we end up with an American Flag spec.
And the eye candy doesn't stop here, as, for instance, the "Porsche" script on the go-fast tool's rear wing comes with the "S" finished in Red.
While the visual bits mentioned above are CXX options, the 2RS also comes with plenty of other goodies. For instance, the Porscha features the weight-saving Weissach Package, as well as the uber-light magnesium wheels, which means the supercar is here in full Nurburgring attack confituration.
The interior of the rear-engined machine is also a spicy environment, as, for instance, the carbon fiber door entry sills of the beast come with the "Widowmaker" message.
Of course, such a 911 configuration will always split opinions. But whether you belong to the camp who prefers more restrained specs or belong to the group of Porschephiles who adore this kind of color play, one thing is certain: this Porscha can't be ignored.
Speaking of overly extrovert specs, this isn't the wildest one we've showcased to date. For instance, some Zuffenhausen lovers might believe the said title belongs to a 991.2 GT3 we brought under the spotlights last year, with the machine's wheels coming in different colors, among others.
As for more discreet specs, which still manage to stand out thanks to their rarity, this Carbon Steel Grey 911 GT2 RS is an example as good as any (the thing packs a Volkswagen Golf GTI main color, among others).
And the eye candy doesn't stop here, as, for instance, the "Porsche" script on the go-fast tool's rear wing comes with the "S" finished in Red.
While the visual bits mentioned above are CXX options, the 2RS also comes with plenty of other goodies. For instance, the Porscha features the weight-saving Weissach Package, as well as the uber-light magnesium wheels, which means the supercar is here in full Nurburgring attack confituration.
The interior of the rear-engined machine is also a spicy environment, as, for instance, the carbon fiber door entry sills of the beast come with the "Widowmaker" message.
Of course, such a 911 configuration will always split opinions. But whether you belong to the camp who prefers more restrained specs or belong to the group of Porschephiles who adore this kind of color play, one thing is certain: this Porscha can't be ignored.
Speaking of overly extrovert specs, this isn't the wildest one we've showcased to date. For instance, some Zuffenhausen lovers might believe the said title belongs to a 991.2 GT3 we brought under the spotlights last year, with the machine's wheels coming in different colors, among others.
As for more discreet specs, which still manage to stand out thanks to their rarity, this Carbon Steel Grey 911 GT2 RS is an example as good as any (the thing packs a Volkswagen Golf GTI main color, among others).
Seeing a new personalized 911 with lots of CXX puts a smile on my face every time. Here we have a GT2 RS in paint to sample Voodoo Blue with Weissach Package and white and red stripes and accents throughout the car. The word Porsche on the rear wing is painted, with the S in red. Check out the door sil saying witwenmacher, which is German for widowmaker. 📷 @_johnwatkins_ / @atiquester (owner) #porsche #porsche911 #911 #pts #painttosample #voodooblue #gt2rs #cxx