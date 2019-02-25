Voodoo Blue Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows American Flag Spec

Seeing a new personalized 911 with lots of CXX puts a smile on my face every time. Here we have a GT2 RS in paint to sample Voodoo Blue with Weissach Package and white and red stripes and accents throughout the car. The word Porsche on the rear wing is painted, with the S in red. Check out the door sil saying witwenmacher, which is German for widowmaker. 📷 @_johnwatkins_ / @atiquester (owner) #porsche #porsche911 #911 #pts #painttosample #voodooblue #gt2rs #cxx

A post shared by Gelderblom Cars (@gelderblomcars) on Feb 24, 2019 at 9:37am PST