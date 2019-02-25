Porsche Taycan Spotted in Traffic, Looks Way Smaller Than Panamera

Just bumped into this Porsche Taycan protoype around Stuttgart. Two things we noticed: 1) looks way smaller than a Panamera 2) looks like driving on rails in corners Even though, the legend @walter.roehrl is not an EV fan, both attributes are mainly possible to the new drivetrain form and battery solution. Looking forward to spot a Sport Turismo from which some are currently at cold weather testing - check @race356 for some pics of that. What's your thought about @porsche 's first all-electric model? Let us know in the comments below... #taycan #missione #prototype #erlkönig #testing #spotted #spotter #carspotters #carspotting #porschetaycan #porschemissione #stuttgart #electricvehicle #ev #electricporsche #exclusiveporschemodels #epm #0711

A post shared by Exclusive-Porsche-Models (@exclusive_porsche_models) on Feb 24, 2019 at 9:48am PST