Porsche Taycan Spotted in Traffic, Looks Way Smaller Than Panamera

Now, while we know the Taycan will be priced similarly to the Panamera, which means it will kick off at around $90,000, the aficionados behind this spotting come with interesting real-life observations.
"Just bumped into this Porsche Taycan prototype around Stuttgart - Two things we noticed: It looks way smaller than a Panamera and it looks like it's driving on rails in the corners," we are being told.
When it comes to the size difference between the two, this is probably owed to the different packaging brought by the EV, as well as to Porsche's desire to avoid cannibalization.
Nevertheless, it looks like the Taycan will resemble the Panamera in terms of the offered body styles, from the standard version to the fact that the said Sport Turismo prototype has lost the hefty ground clearance of the Mission E Cross Turismo Concept that previewed it.
As is the case with Zuffenhausen toys, the Taycan range will offer multiple tech flavors. However, the carmaker has only dropped a few numbers to date. As such, we can talk about the newcomer packing at least 600 horsepower (each axle will get a dedicated electric motor).
The battery pack of the vehicle will offer a range of more than 500 km (311 miles), while a quick charge of 400 km (248 miles) will be achieved in just 15 minutes.
Porsche is set to introduce the Taycan later this year and we'll return with more details on the EV as soon as we get our keyboards on them.
Just bumped into this Porsche Taycan protoype around Stuttgart. Two things we noticed: 1) looks way smaller than a Panamera 2) looks like driving on rails in corners Even though, the legend @walter.roehrl is not an EV fan, both attributes are mainly possible to the new drivetrain form and battery solution. Looking forward to spot a Sport Turismo from which some are currently at cold weather testing - check @race356 for some pics of that. What's your thought about @porsche 's first all-electric model? Let us know in the comments below... #taycan #missione #prototype #erlkönig #testing #spotted #spotter #carspotters #carspotting #porschetaycan #porschemissione #stuttgart #electricvehicle #ev #electricporsche #exclusiveporschemodels #epm #0711