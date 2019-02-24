Pantone 296C Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Racing Yellow Cabin Details Looks Plush

ECU

Here is a brand new PTS Pantone 296C (non-metallic UNI; W50) 991 GT2 RS, recently delivered to @porschebeaverton near Portland, Oregon. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin black, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Inside, the owner opted for extended deviated stitching in Racing Yellow, which has been a popular choice of stitching color especially for cars equipped with PCCB. Many thanks to @porschebeaverton for the photos of this car. Watch this space for more cars sporting Pantone 296C in the coming days. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

