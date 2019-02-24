Pantone 296C Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Racing Yellow Cabin Details Looks Plush

"How does one spec a Porsche 911 GT2 RS is a bold fashion, but without the result being the screaming type?" - this is a question that makes plenty of owners fret and today we're here to deliver an example of an answer.
The Rennsport Neunelfer sitting before us comes dressed in a stunning Paint To Sample shade called Pantone 296C. Main hue aside, the 700 horsepower toy comes with the Weissach Package, as well as with the uber-light magnesium wheels, which feature a black satin finish, thus matching the inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights.
Of course, we also have to mention the yellow shade of the calipers, which tells us we're dealing with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.
This color is of special importance, since it has also made its way inside the vehicle. That's where we find extended deviated stitching in Racing Yellow. And, as the social media-based Porsche registry that brought this rear-engined beast to our attention notes, the said stitching is a popular option among owners who have PCCB machines.
While collectors are holding on to their 2RS monsters, you should know there are also owners who enjoy taking these Porschas down the aftermarket route.
For one thing, the tuned 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS quarter-mile world record has recently fallen. The adventure came thanks to an example of the Zuffenhausen missile that managed to deliver a 9.8s run.
And perhaps the best part of it all is that the 911 had only received minor mods, namely custom downpipes and an ECU tune. As always in the world of sprinting, things won't stop here and we'll return with fresh info on the matter as soon as we get our keyboards on it.
P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to enjoy the complete eye candy.
Here is a brand new PTS Pantone 296C (non-metallic UNI; W50) 991 GT2 RS, recently delivered to @porschebeaverton near Portland, Oregon. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin black, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Inside, the owner opted for extended deviated stitching in Racing Yellow, which has been a popular choice of stitching color especially for cars equipped with PCCB. Many thanks to @porschebeaverton for the photos of this car. Watch this space for more cars sporting Pantone 296C in the coming days. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS