autoevolution

RWB 997 Porsche 911 Is the First Water-Cooled Rauh-Welt Begriff

20 Feb 2019, 7:24 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Porsche, along with an important part of the automotive world, might think that the 911 has the perfect sportscar shape, which is why Zuffenhausen hasn't changed this too much for well over five decades. However, there are also Porschephiles who think the Neunelfer's appearance can be improved, with one of the most famous being Akira Nakai, the gear head behind Rauh-Welt Begriff widebody kits.
4 photos
2020 Porsche 911 Hits Ski Slope with Macan2020 Porsche 911 Hits Ski Slope with Macan2020 Porsche 911 Hits Ski Slope with Macan
Well, RWB is now moving into a new era - so far, the Japanese specialist only gifted air-cooled 911s with its fat fenders, but the company has started working on its first water-cooled project.

To be more precise, RWB recently shaded a photo of a 997 (the model from two generations ago) on its Instagram account. As you'll be able to notice in the post at the bottom of the page, work on the car has just begun, but we're expecting the final product to be shocking - this seems to be a non-S Carrera Cabriolet.

Of course, this has implications that spread beyond the visual level. For one thing, bring 997s into the Rauh-Welt Begriff club means stepping up the financial game, since these more recent toys can get more expensive than many of the air-cooled models the label touched so far.

As those of you who are familiar to the RWB modus operandi know, Akira Nakai mostly runs the business as a one-man show, traveling around the world and installing these kits on each car.

This also helps create RWB communities, be they virtual or from the real world and the fresh arrival also means these groups will grow even further.

The sixth-generation Neunelfer market had already been touched by other widebody developers, with the most important being another Japanese label. We're referring to Wataru Kato's Liberty Walk.

And we can't wait to see how the two famous aficionados' styles compare once the first RWB 997 is complete.

 

New project of RWB997 starting RWB997 プロジェクトがスタートしています。まだまだ、セッテイングには時間がかかりますが、中井さんが、乗りながらセッテイング、加工を1000時間かけながら、作るのが、中井スタイルです。お楽しみに〜 #rwb #rauhweltbegriff #porsche #porsche997 #rwb997

A post shared by RAUH-Welt BEGRIFF 🇯🇵 (@rwb_official) on Feb 18, 2019 at 6:58pm PST

Porsche 911 Porsche rwb RAUH-Welt Begriff widebody
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 