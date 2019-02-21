SpaceX Crew Dragon on Track for March 2 Launch, NASA Readies Extensive Coverage

New Porsche 911 GT3 (992) Spied, Shows Massive Rear Aero

2019 is a brilliant year for Porsche prototype sighting, with the automaker currently testing both the first step into its electric future (think: Taycan) and a nod to its past, namely the 992-generation 911 GT3. 11 photos



The GT Division animal is set to receive a serious upgrade for the generation change. For one thing, the downforce work will be considerably boosted, as indicated by the super-sized rear wing (this seems more fit for an RS car) and the underbody diffuser on the test car.



On the tech front, previous prototype sightings have brought brilliant news. For starters, the naturally-aspirated flat-six motor is here to stay.



And we can say the same about the optional manual transmission - while the 991.1 GT3 only came in PDK form, Zuffenhausen brought back the clutch for the outgoing 991.2 model.



Then again, the new eight-speed PDK featured on the



With the eight-generation Carrera S being able to lap the Nurburgring in a stunning 7:25, the GT Division toy is expected to deliver stunning chronograph numbers (keep in mind that the outgoing model needs 7:12 for the Green Hell task).



The 992 generation of the 911 is marked by a drivability boost and we're looking forward to seeing how the upcoming GT3 manages to throw this into the mix. Of course, there are plenty of questions to be answered. For instance, will the Touring Package continue to be offered?



