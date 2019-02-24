Bugatti Divo Grand Sport Rendered as The Roadster Bugatti Needs To Build

Bugatti is currently in the midst of a range expansion process that has seen the French automotive producer adding the Chiron Sport and the Divo to the standard Chiron, if we might label the 1,500 horsepower monster so.
And the rumor mill talks about Molsheim preparing a fresh development for next month's Geneva Motor Show. The newcomer is set to be a one-off that will come with a price of $18 million. And while there are no details available on the matter, this is said to be destined for Dr. Ferdinand Piech, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and former chairman of the Volkswagen Group.
As you can imagine, this rumor has set the Internet on fire and the rendering realm has replaced with plenty of eye candy. For instance, the image we've brought along for today portrays the potential derivative of the Divo, one that could use the Grand Sport moniker.
We'll remind you that the Volkswagen Group's crown brand made use of this badge back in 2009, when it came up with the Veyron Grand Sport.
And this is how the company described the open-top monster at the time: "In response to customer demand, significant modifications have been made to the vehicle's complex structure to make possible open-top driving, thereby adding a new dimension to this high-performance sports car. Incorporating a host of new and innovative safety and equipment features, it is the world's fastest and most exciting roadster,"
With carbon fiber technology having evolved meanwhile, we'd love to see this being put to work with the aim of creating a Divo roadster, even though we wouldn't necessarily hold our breath for Bugatti releasing such a toy.
While we're at it, we'll remind you of the other Bug renderings that have shown up these days. For instance, here's a Barchetta model based on the Chiron, which comes with the Longnose label.
Oh, and let's not forget the Chiron Longtail pixel play, which is a sight for sore eyes.
