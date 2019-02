Zanzibar Red Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shines Brighter Than the Sun

For instance, the Rennsport Neunelfer we've brought along for today comes dressed in Zanzibar Red, a hue that allows the thing to stand out from a distance.The said hue came to the spotlights as the debut color of the 996-generation 911 GT3 . Subsequently, the color expanded to the full 996 lineup, while also showing up on other sportscars, such as the 981 Boxster Spyder.Note that the social media-based Porsche registry that brought this toy to our attention also delivered an impression on its shade."With its German name translated literally as “Orange Red Pearl Color”, Zanzibar Red does appear closer to red under most lighting conditions, save for very bright environments as evidenced by the photo of the 996 GT3," we are being told.This 700 horsepower Porscha comes with the weight-saving Weissach Package, while also packing the uber-light magnesium wheels, which feature a Satin White Gold Metallic finish. So yes, the thing packs the maximum attack Nurburgring configuration.The cabin of the this rear-engined toy is packed with $22,000 worth of CXX options, such as the full bucket seats finished in Cognac leather, with black piping. The said finish is also used for other bits and pieces of the interior, delivering a plush impression.Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to check out the full visual might of this 2RS (cabin and all), as well as other Porschas sporting the said hue, namely a 996 GT3, a 997.2 GT3 RS (the 3.8 model), a 981 Boxster Spyder, as well as a 991.2 GT3.