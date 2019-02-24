Zanzibar Red Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shines Brighter Than the Sun

Presenting the first and only known PTS Zanzibar Red (orangerotperlcolor; 1A8) 991 GT2 RS, delivered to the Truban Motor Company in Winchester, Virginia via Porsche Tysons Corner. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Besides the very unique exterior color, the car is also equipped with over $22k in Porsche Exclusive CXX options inside. Highlights are the Cognac leather upholstery on the full bucket seats (with piping in black), storage bin lid, air vent slats, door armrests, and edging of the floor mats. Zanzibar Red is a historic Porsche color, having been introduced for the 996 generation as the communication color for the 996 GT3. It was available as a Special Color (sonderfarbe) for the GT3 and Turbo range initially, before expanding to the entire 996 range as well as the 986 Boxster. It has since, if rarely, emerged on later applications through PTS on cars such as the 997.2 GT3 RS 3.8, 981 Boxster Spyder, and most recently a 991.2 GT3 in Western Canada. With its German name translated literally as “Orange Red Pearlcolor”, Zanzibar Red does appear closer to red under most lighting conditions, save for very bright environments as evidenced by the photo of the 996 GT3. Very eager to see this color in person one day, perhaps at a #RareShades in the near future. Many thanks to Carl @cobrario_rs7 (1-6) and the Truban Motor Company (7-9) for the photos of this very special car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Feb 1, 2019 at 4:59am PST