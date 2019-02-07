autoevolution

Photo Comparison: 2020 Audi TT RS vs. 2016 Audi TT RS

7 Feb 2019, 7:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Earlier this week, German carmaker Audi dropped the curtain and revealed the 2020 model year version of the TT RS. Typically Audi when it comes to facelifts, this one too brings next to no change in terms of performance and very little change in terms of appearance.
76 photos
2020 Audi TT RS vs. 2016 Audi TT RS front2020 Audi TT RS vs. 2016 Audi TT RS side-by-side2020 Audi TT RS vs. 2016 Audi TT RS rear2020 Audi TT RS vs. 2016 Audi TT RS side2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS2020 Audi TT RS
In its official statement detailing the model, Audi went for a vivid description of the exterior changes, saying it came up with a completely redrawn front end, a mildly improved rear end and an overhaul of the interior.

But when putting the 2020 TT RS next to the outgoing version, which was released in 2016, it’s obvious the changes are not all that extensive.

That completely redrawn front end of the car Audi talked about actually translates into minor changes. The headlights seem to be the same in terms of shape, as is the bonnet, mirrors and other elements. What has changed is the front grille, which is wider and behind which sit additional radiators, and the air inlets that are now larger.

The rear comes with a bit more in the new version, especially when it comes to the reshaped stop lights and a redesigned wing. The lines used to separate the different elements of the back end have been sharpened, and side winglets have been added.

The same sharpening of the lines can be seen when looking at the car from the side. Additionally both front and rear elements now extended into the side. The front lateral air inlets, for instance, extend almost to the wheel wells.

Engine wise, the new TT RS uses the exact same engine as the outgoing version. Not even the smallest modification was made, leaving the five-cylinder 2.5-liter TFSI engine developing the exact same power as before: 400 horsepower and 480 Nm (354.0 lb-ft) of torque.

That means performance figures have remained the same: 3.7 seconds acceleration time for the coupe and limited top speed of 250 kph (155.3 mph).
2020 audi tt rs Audi TT RS Photo Comparison Audi facelift
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
VOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumTOYOTA Hilux Double CabTOYOTA Hilux Double Cab Midsize PickupAll car models  
 
 