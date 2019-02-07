Photo Comparison: 2020 Audi TT RS vs. 2016 Audi TT RS

Earlier this week, German carmaker Audi dropped the curtain and revealed the 2020 model year version of the TT RS. Typically Audi when it comes to facelifts, this one too brings next to no change in terms of performance and very little change in terms of appearance.

But when putting the 2020 TT RS next to the outgoing version, which was released in 2016, it’s obvious the changes are not all that extensive.



That completely redrawn front end of the car Audi talked about actually translates into minor changes. The headlights seem to be the same in terms of shape, as is the bonnet, mirrors and other elements. What has changed is the front grille, which is wider and behind which sit additional radiators, and the air inlets that are now larger.



The rear comes with a bit more in the new version, especially when it comes to the reshaped stop lights and a redesigned wing. The lines used to separate the different elements of the back end have been sharpened, and side winglets have been added.



The same sharpening of the lines can be seen when looking at the car from the side. Additionally both front and rear elements now extended into the side. The front lateral air inlets, for instance, extend almost to the wheel wells.



Engine wise, the new



