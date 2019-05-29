Photo Comparison: 2020 BMW X1 vs. 2016 BMW X1

The mid-cycle refresh for the BMW X1 is here, with minor design changes meant to bring the nameplate closer to the current visual identity of the Bavarian carmaker. But how does the new version stack up against the old one when it comes to design?

47 photos



At the front, and for that matter for the entire car, the biggest change is the addition of BMW’s new interpretation of the kidney grille. For the 2020 model, this piece is a tad larger and no longer made of two separate bodies, like before, but of a single one united in the center.



New adaptive LED headlights have been added at the front, with only minor shape changes making them look different than the ones used before. The front bumper comes with integrated LED fog lamps and larger air intakes.



Look at from the side, there are close to none changes, and the same can be said about the rear. At the back of the car, the main difference is the integration of a new inlay in the apron that uses the same color as the car, and that will be offered as standard.



Three equipment levels will be offered for the new X1, namely xLine, Sport Line and M Sport. Three new colors have been added to the roster of available body paints, namely Jucaro Beige metallic, Misano Blue metallic and BMW Individual Storm Bay metallic.



The interior comes with a reshaped center screen, and that’s about it.



The new version of the By BMW ’s own admission, the changes for the facelift are not at all extensive, and they are, for the most part subtle enough to make the two rather undistinguishable from afar. There are no changes in stance or allure, and only careful scrutiny - or close proximity - reveals what’s different between the two.At the front, and for that matter for the entire car, the biggest change is the addition of BMW’s new interpretation of the kidney grille. For the 2020 model, this piece is a tad larger and no longer made of two separate bodies, like before, but of a single one united in the center.New adaptive LED headlights have been added at the front, with only minor shape changes making them look different than the ones used before. The front bumper comes with integrated LED fog lamps and larger air intakes.Look at from the side, there are close to none changes, and the same can be said about the rear. At the back of the car, the main difference is the integration of a new inlay in the apron that uses the same color as the car, and that will be offered as standard.Three equipment levels will be offered for the new X1, namely xLine, Sport Line and M Sport. Three new colors have been added to the roster of available body paints, namely Jucaro Beige metallic, Misano Blue metallic and BMW Individual Storm Bay metallic.The interior comes with a reshaped center screen, and that’s about it.The new version of the X1 will become available later this year. Pricing for the car has not yet been announced.