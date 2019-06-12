Sean Avery Is Our Poster Boy for Defending Bike Lanes in NYC

Sean Avery, former New York Rangers forward, fashionista, restaurateur and model, is adding another notch on his belt: he’s here to be our poster boy for all bike lanes in New York City and the need for cyclists to bike in freedom.
On February 23, Avery was cited for allegedly hitting a car with his scooter, for having parked in the bike lane. The former athlete was arraigned on a desk appearance ticket and showed up in court on his own, without legal representation, at the start of the week, Page Six reports.
He did it so he could speak on the need for drivers to respect bike lanes. He was still assigned an attorney by the court and has been formally charged with one count of criminal mischief. If he’s found guilty, Avery risks spending up to one year behind bars.
“If I need to be the poster boy for defending the bike lanes, I will absolutely do that,” Avery tells the publication, in a statement after the hearing. “We need to be able to just bike in freedom.”
Avery is very outspoken when it comes to biking “in freedom,” as he likes to call it. In addition to posting photos of his and his famous friends’ bikes on social media, he’s also filming interactions with drivers and even fights, and he posts those online as well.
A driver himself, Avery is adamant that drivers should stay off the bike lanes, not just in NYC but everywhere else. And he has a point – though he’s arguably not making it appropriately, by picking physical fights with drivers.
Then again, Avery was never the kind of man to put a filter on or a damper on his temper. The man is as famous for his accomplishments on the ice as he is for his explosive temper and love of a good controversy.
