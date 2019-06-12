autoevolution
 

Sean Avery Is Our Poster Boy for Defending Bike Lanes in NYC

12 Jun 2019, 11:02 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Sportsmen
Sean Avery, former New York Rangers forward, fashionista, restaurateur and model, is adding another notch on his belt: he’s here to be our poster boy for all bike lanes in New York City and the need for cyclists to bike in freedom.
6 photos
Glion DollyHOVERSTAR Kick StartQIEWA Q1 HummerRazor Power Core E90Xiaomi Mi
On February 23, Avery was cited for allegedly hitting a car with his scooter, for having parked in the bike lane. The former athlete was arraigned on a desk appearance ticket and showed up in court on his own, without legal representation, at the start of the week, Page Six reports.

He did it so he could speak on the need for drivers to respect bike lanes. He was still assigned an attorney by the court and has been formally charged with one count of criminal mischief. If he’s found guilty, Avery risks spending up to one year behind bars.

“If I need to be the poster boy for defending the bike lanes, I will absolutely do that,” Avery tells the publication, in a statement after the hearing. “We need to be able to just bike in freedom.”

Avery is very outspoken when it comes to biking “in freedom,” as he likes to call it. In addition to posting photos of his and his famous friends’ bikes on social media, he’s also filming interactions with drivers and even fights, and he posts those online as well.

A driver himself, Avery is adamant that drivers should stay off the bike lanes, not just in NYC but everywhere else. And he has a point – though he’s arguably not making it appropriately, by picking physical fights with drivers.

Then again, Avery was never the kind of man to put a filter on or a damper on his temper. The man is as famous for his accomplishments on the ice as he is for his explosive temper and love of a good controversy.
Sean Avery scooter bike bike lane nyc driver Sports
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Latest car models:
BMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactMERCEDES BENZ GLBMERCEDES BENZ GLB Large SUVRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVAUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactAll car models  
 
 