BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe Collector’s Edition Is a High-Spec Model You Can't Have

If you’re an individual who values coupe styling but can’t be bothered having your passengers crouch down to climb in the back, then something like a BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe might be the perfect car for you.
Now, if you also happen to live in Japan, you can grab one of these new Collector’s Edition spec 8-Series Gran Coupes. They’re scheduled to go on sale in June of this year for 15,110,000 yen, which is the equivalent of $138,200 roughly. That’s a lot of money, sure, but if this special edition car is also a limited edition (BMW didn’t say), then somebody with deep enough pockets could easily talk themselves into ordering one.
Let’s look at what you get in return for your hard-earned yen. The 8-Series Gran Coupe Collector’s Edition is based on the 840i M Sport model, which means you’ll enjoy a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-pot with 335 hp (340 PS) and 368 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. In a straight line, it can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.9 seconds with the help of an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.
Add xDrive all-wheel drive to the mix, and you’ll be hitting that 60 mph mark in 4.6 seconds, but as far as we can tell, the Collector’s Edition is only rear-wheel drive.
Visually, buyers can choose between four high-quality BMW Individual colors in Tanzanite Blue, Dravit Gray, Aventurine Red, and possibly Azurite Black (we’re not sure about the translation). Other highlights include chrome accents and a set of two-tone 20-inch M alloy wheels. As for the interior, there’s BMW Individual Ivory White Merino leather, plus an Alcantara headliner.
We know what you’re thinking. This spec is pretty sweet, and it’s not fair that we can’t have it in the U.S. Well, you can easily build your own 2022 BMW 840i Gran Coupe to look just as good as Japan’s Collector’s Edition model.
The 840i GC starts from $85,000, and after adding a BMW Individual exterior color, the 20-inch multispoke wheels, Ivory White leather, and the Alcantara headliner, you’ll be paying about $90,000. However, keep in mind that this is the entry-level 8-Series Gran Coupe, so if you’d rather have more performance, look toward an M850i or even the 2022 M8 Competition.
