2021 Dodge Challenger Super Stock Races Modded Hellcat in Mopar Madness

Ever since Dodge retired the Demon back in 2019, the carmaker has been releasing Challenger versions that get closer and closer to the said 9s factory car. And while the Hellcat Redeye came first, the Super Stock, which is the king of the current range, is even better at impersonating the Demon. But what happens when you throw these still-in-showroom models at each other in a race?
Well, given the extra badassery injected into the Super Stock (the power gap only sits at 10 hp, though), this variant should show the Hellcat Redeye its taillights. Then again, the scenario we have here ensures that doesn't happen; while the former came to the battle in factory form, the latter had been taken down the aftermarket route by Hennessey Performance.
In factory condition, the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI animating the Super Stock only delivers 10 extra hp compared to that of the Redeye, for a total of 807 ponies.
Then again, this example features a list of custom goodies, including the upper and lower pulleys, a ported blower snout, stainless steel long tube headers, high-flow catalytic converters and mid-pipes, the air intake and fuel injectors, as well as a crankcase ventilation system and the mandatory ECU map. The result? A an output of 1,000 hp and 948 lb-ft (1,284 Nm) of torque; for the record, the Redeye sits at 707 lb-ft (957 Nm) of twist.
The Super Stock also features retuned Bilstein dampers while riding on Nitto NT05R 315/40R18 drag radials wrapped in 18x11-inch aluminum wheels—that's right, the wheel and tires were lifted from the Demon.
Multiple pieces of hardware present on the vehicle are aimed at helping it get off the line, with some of these borrowed from (you've guessed it) the Demon: line lock, launch assist, launch control, torque reserve, power chiller. In fact, it would've been easier to list the Demon parts missing from the Super Stock, which involve the trans brake, unique suspension and Demon grate goodies—race gas powertrain control module included.
Alas, the Texan developer didn't allow the Challenger Super Stock to demonstrate its prepped surface takeoff might as the battle against the Hennessey-modded Hellcat Redeye took place on a non-prepped surface and involved rolling starts that were more or less even.
Then again, the very idea of the Mopar duo engaging in battle, glorious soundtrack and all, is enough to give an enthusiast goosebumps, so this shenanigan is more about the experience than the outcome.
