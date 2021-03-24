America, Meet Your 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hours Before Its Official Unveiling

Currently, if you live in the U.S. and you want a four-door 8-Series BMW to grace your driveway, the very best you can do is the 2021 M8 Gran Coupe, with its 600-hp 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and $130,000 starting MSRP. Pretty soon, though, you’ll have a viable alternative in the upcoming 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe, which has just leaked online ahead of its official unveiling this afternoon at 2:00 pm ET.
According to Bimmertoday, official images of the B8 were accidentally published earlier today on the BMW USA website. Before they could be taken down, the German outlet managed to save a whole bunch of them, and boy, are we glad that they did because this is one seriously gorgeous 8-Series.
Full disclosure, we still don’t know much about specifications, pricing, or performance, so stay tuned to our coverage of the B8 Gran Coupe’s debut, as we’ll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available to the media.
We can, of course, address the way this car looks, starting with the Alpina Green Metallic exterior and its large turbine-style wheels. Then you’ve got your usual Alpina lettering in the middle of the front spoiler to go with the inscription on the trunk, where you also get the model designation.
The leak didn’t contain many images of the interior, but we can already tell this is a properly luxurious cabin. The Alpina badge is now integrated into the iDrive controller, while the B8 logo resides within the eight-speed gearbox’s selector. You also get a dedicated plaque on the center console and "Alpina" embedded directly into the digital gauge cluster.
Now, if we had to speculate about its performance, we’d say that the B8 Gran Coupe’s 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 unit probably puts down about the same as the M8 variant’s engine, so approximately 600 hp. That’s exactly the same power output you get in the Alpina B7 xDrive, and concurrently the M760i xDrive. We’ll know more in the next few hours, though.
