2020 BMW M8 Coupe Worth $175K Gets Rated, the Results Are Slightly Above Average

The automotive industry has evolved over the past century from multiple perspectives, and people don't always agree to some changes. Some twenty years ago, manufacturers would only have a few models available, and that made it easier for people when purchasing a new car. Today, we're at a point where companies have got as many as 15 or more different models up for sale.
And that can be very confusing for many people. This race to release more and more different models, each catering to different needs, seems to never end, and you sometimes can't even tell which one is which. But that's enough ranting for today, let's have a look at what the folks at Hagerty think about the 2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupe.
As always, their "Rated" show sees an automotive journalist, Kevin Madsen, and a veteran race driver, Robb Holland take a car to a racetrack and review it on the spot. As they conclude their thoughts on the car, they finally bring out a scoreboard and distribute points for several vehicle characteristics.
The BMW 8 Series comes with a starting MSRP of $88,000 before taxes ($995 handling fee), but the top-of-the-range M8 version is considerably more expensive, starting at $133,000 before taxes ($995 handling fee). For those that won't settle with anything less than the best option available, for an extra $13,000 you can get the Competition version, which is just slightly faster at the end of the day.
As Kevin Madsen notes, this M8 seems to have a "bit of an identity crisis considering the bright color paint job". While this is the kind of color you'd expect to see on a supercar, I feel that it doesn't look that bad on the M8, but to each his own. It seems that one of the reasons that this car is so expensive is that it features Carbon Ceramic Brakes, which come with an $8,150 price tag.
Kevin does seem enthusiastic about the torque figures on this M8, and that does not come as a shock as the 4.4-liter TwinPower Turbo V8 on this thing can deliver 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) between 1,800 to 5,600 rpm. After Kevin's time is up, Robb also gets behind the wheel, and further praises the xDrive system, which he feels is "one of the best AWD systems on the market."
4WD system, this is by no means a track car, and the weight is definitely a major issue if you're thinking about setting a new track record. The curb weight declared by the manufacturer is 4,295 lbs (1,948 kg), whereas a Porsche 911 Turbo only weighs 3,635 lbs (1,648 kg).
Robb further seems less enthusiastic about the M8 as he notes that: "In some angles, it just looks like a very luxurious Mustang which is a bit disappointing when you're talking about spending $150k or more on a car." After they're both done driving, they rate the car for what it is, and while Kevin gives it 36 points out of a total of 60, Robb gives it 39 points. At the end of the day, they conclude that they could probably buy four Mustangs for the same money, and they could each have two.
