2 2021 BMW Alpina XB7 Is No X7 M Competition, But It’s Close Enough

The 2021 Alpina XB7 Super SUV's Powertrain Means Business

German manufacturer Alpina has made a name for itself by developing high-performance versions of BMW models. Their latest model called XB7 takes the full-size luxury X7 to a different dimension, enhancing its handling and comfort while increasing the power of its already monstrous engine. 8 photos



This year, the highly anticipated Alpina high-performance model was finally released, and it was an instant success. Compared to the standard X7, it delivers a smoother driving feel, improved handling, and more power than any factory engine available.



The powerplant is the same 4.4-liter twin-turbo gasoline V8 used in the kW ; 621 PS) between 5,500 and 6,600 rpm. That’s a 90 hp (67 kW; 91 PS) increase over the factory engine.







This means that the new XB7 needs just 4.2 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph), while the sprint from 0 to 200 kph (124 mph) can be completed in 14.9 seconds. The maximum speed is limited to 290 kph (180 mph), but that is more than enough for the huge SAV.



The engine received an overhaul, and the two twin-scroll turbochargers are now 54 mm (2.1-inch) larger to facilitate the swift conversion of exhaust gas energy into boost pressure. To cope with the increase in power, the cooling system was also redesigned and features larger intercoolers and two additional water coolers.



The exhaust system of the standard X7 was swapped for an Alpina stainless-steel sport system fitted with active flaps that modify the sound of the marvelous







The eight-speed automatic transmission was also reworked by



BMW’s xDrive system was also tuned to efficiently distribute torque while maximizing traction and neutral driving dynamics in all road and weather conditions. Finally, the air suspension system was enhanced using Alpina-specific damper and kinematic set-ups that deliver the smooth driving experience for which the manufacturer is famous.



The new Launched in 2018, the first generation of the X7 model is based on the Concept X7 iPerformance showcased at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. It was developed as a bigger and more powerful alternative to the X5, the first SAV ever released by the Bavarian carmaker.This year, the highly anticipated Alpina high-performance model was finally released, and it was an instant success. Compared to the standard X7, it delivers a smoother driving feel, improved handling, and more power than any factory engine available.The powerplant is the same 4.4-liter twin-turbo gasoline V8 used in the X7 M50i , but Alpina tuned it to produce 613 hp (457; 621 PS) between 5,500 and 6,600 rpm. That’s a 90 hp (67 kW; 91 PS) increase over the factory engine.The peak torque has also increased by 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) to 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), which is almost linearly available between 2,000 and 5,000 rpm. Alpina states that the unit provides "early, torque-filled acceleration followed by a surge of mid-range power and a hard charge to the redline".This means that the new XB7 needs just 4.2 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph), while the sprint from 0 to 200 kph (124 mph) can be completed in 14.9 seconds. The maximum speed is limited to 290 kph (180 mph), but that is more than enough for the huge SAV.The engine received an overhaul, and the two twin-scroll turbochargers are now 54 mm (2.1-inch) larger to facilitate the swift conversion of exhaust gas energy into boost pressure. To cope with the increase in power, the cooling system was also redesigned and features larger intercoolers and two additional water coolers.The exhaust system of the standard X7 was swapped for an Alpina stainless-steel sport system fitted with active flaps that modify the sound of the marvelous V8 according to driver's preferences.Two modes are available to choose from. Comfort tames the roar of the engine and is suited for urban driving, while the Sport mode completely opens the flaps allowing for maximum power output and the full, clear, and pronounced voice of the V8 to be heard.The eight-speed automatic transmission was also reworked by ZF specifically for the XB7 to cope with the increased torque. It features Alpina’s Switch-Tronic technology, which makes it extremely responsive, delivering power effortlessly and instantaneously.BMW’s xDrive system was also tuned to efficiently distribute torque while maximizing traction and neutral driving dynamics in all road and weather conditions. Finally, the air suspension system was enhanced using Alpina-specific damper and kinematic set-ups that deliver the smooth driving experience for which the manufacturer is famous.The new Alpina XB7 is available to order now, with prices starting from $142,295. This makes the Alpina model a little over $28,000 more expensive than a BMW X7 M50i.