Alpina Sells Out 2020 XB7 Sports Activity Vehicle

The X7 is the largest utility vehicle the BMW Group has ever offered, and Alpina couldn’t resist the temptation to make it better. XB7 is how the German tuner calls this fellow, and on paper, you may mistake it for the X7 M that has yet to arrive. 33 photos



Yes, you’ve read that right. Alpina is gunning for the type of customer who would have considered a Bentley Bentayga V8 in the past, but as fate would have it, the XB7 is more potent than the twin-turbo luxury SUV from Crewe, England.



The 4.4-liter engine of the Alpina is massaged to crank out 612 horsepower (620 PS) and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm), making it almost as potent as the X6 M with the Competition Package, but considerably torquier than the coupe-styled sibling.



Available with seating for up to seven people, the XB7 can shoot to 60 mph (97 kph) in four seconds flat and onto a maximum velocity of 180 mph (290 kph) if you can find a long stretch of blacktop where speed limits are not enforced. 21-inch alloy wheels with run-flat tires are standard, but the options list includes 23s that save 28 pounds (13 kilos) of unsprung mass and Pirelli P-Zero summer tires.







Alpina prides itself with "global sales of just under 2,000 units annually," meaning that the XB7 will be just as rare if not rarer than the XD3, XD4, and B7. More to the point, "spotting an Alpina on the road anywhere in the world is perhaps only 25 percent as likely as seeing a Rolls-Royce motor car."

Of course, the newcomer is available in the German company's traditional Blue Metallic and Green Metallic exterior colors. As far as the interior is concerned, the optional Walnut Nature Anthracite wood trim joins the standard Myrtle veneer. Detailed in May and sold out for 2020 before the start of production, the XB7 is made in Spartanburg alongside bone-stock models. Deliveries are planned to commence in September for the U.S. market, and pricing kicks off at $142,295.

