Updated 2022 BMW X3 Imagined, Looks Like a Slightly Smaller X5

The BMW X3 is one of the most popular premium SUV models of all time. However, it faces still competition from both other premium brands and mainstream models that are affordable. Thus, the Bavarian brand is working on a mid-life facelift, which should debut for the 2022 model year.
Road testing for the X3 update has already begun, but there's not much to see yet. However, it's reasonable to expect changes that are in line with more modern BMW SUVs. Thus, the Russian website Kolesa was able to draw up this simple set of renderings.
Now, you shouldn't expect anything major. In fact, most people will look at these renderings and believe they are real photos. But we can point towards the grille and say "that's new." The shape is more geometric, and it meets in the middle like a unibrow.
The lower part of the bumper has got some new fake air intakes, while both sets of lights are being updated in the graphics department. Even though we're not fans of change for the sake of change, we feel like this facelift is way too small to be noticed.
The current generation X3 came out in 2017, and the generation before that had a facelift in 2014 with all-new lights. BMW offers more models, versions, and powertrains than ever before, so they might be stretched a little thin.
Normally, automakers introduce new engines during a facelift, but BMW has made constant updates every year. You can already find mild-hybrid technology in the X3, designed to save a little bit of fuel. There's also a plug-in hybrid, the xDrive30e.
The one place where we do expect some major innovations is in the interior department. The new BMW dashboard being tested in the 2 Series GT seems to have Mercedes-like twin screens. You can also expect a new shape for the wheel and shifter.
