Is the Alpina B3 a Worthy Alternative to the BMW M3?

In the inner cycles of BMW enthusiasts one question always arises: Alpina B3, or ‘the standard’ M3? For those who prefer a wagon high-performance BMW, the question used to have an easy answer but with the body style officially set to debut for the official M3 lineup, it has gotten harder to decide. 8 photos



For those who cannot wait until then, the high-performance Alpina B3 is available and it is the



For the first time, the Bavarian manufacturer of a high-performance version of BMW cars uses an M engine as a base, rather than a standard BMW powertrain like it had in the past.



Alpina’s version of the S58 gasoline direct-injection straight-six 3.0-liter engine features re-engineered Bi-Turbo charging and an improved, performance-optimized cooling system.



Other improvements are flow-optimized turbine housings, improved cross-sections in the air intake system, and a large air intake housing to ensure excellent responsiveness.







The redesigned exhaust system has a twin tailpipe setup, is made from stainless steel, and reduces exhaust backpressure to a minimum. The exhaust valves are controlled by the available driving modes and will play a different tune in Sport+ compared to Comfort.



The car reaches a maximum torque of 700 Nm (517 ft/lb.), which is readily available from 2,500 rpm, and, added to the 462 hp output, provides a smooth and linear power delivery that will allow the B3 to reach a maximum speed of 303 kph (189 mph) with the sedan body style and 300 kph (187 mph) for the Touring.



Using the Launch Control function that allows drivers to accelerate while benefitting from optimum traction and the



All that torque is managed by the 8-Speed Sport-Automatic 8HP76 SWITCH-TRONIC transmission that is developed by German gear experts, ZF, and is considered by many as one of the best 8-speed automatic transmission around.







For a more hands-on feel, drivers can enable manual shift mode and control gear changes using the CNC machined solid aluminum shift paddles on the back of the steering wheel.



When the Sport+ driving mode is also enabled, automatic up-shifts near the redline are disabled to give experienced drivers even more control.







On the outside, we are treated to beautifully crafted front and rear bumpers and side skirts that emphasize the design of the 3 Series BMW better than any M-exclusive body parts.







The Alpina B3 is a marvelous car as the attention to detail and performance are staggering. It is the latest edition in an extensive line of highly sought-after versions of performance BMW.



