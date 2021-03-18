Make Car Enthusiasts Jealous With This Unassumingly Beautiful 2013 Alpina B7

There’s something about Alpina-tuned BMWs that’s oh-so irresistible to luxury saloon aficionados. All of them follow pretty much the same recipe in terms of aesthetics. It’s a mixture of unassuming body kits, together with retro-looking multi-spoke wheels, a subtle trunk lid spoiler, and sporty exhaust tips. Add to that all the increased performance, and you easily end up with a real winner on your hands.

49 photos