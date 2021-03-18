Make Car Enthusiasts Jealous With This Unassumingly Beautiful 2013 Alpina B7

There’s something about Alpina-tuned BMWs that’s oh-so irresistible to luxury saloon aficionados. All of them follow pretty much the same recipe in terms of aesthetics. It’s a mixture of unassuming body kits, together with retro-looking multi-spoke wheels, a subtle trunk lid spoiler, and sporty exhaust tips. Add to that all the increased performance, and you easily end up with a real winner on your hands.
Before you here is a long-wheelbase 2013 Alpina B7 xDrive model, based on the facelifted F01 BMW 7-Series in 750Li xDrive spec. It was considered such an elegant car that Alpina chose to unveil it at the 2012 Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance, which should say something. Now, you can actually buy this one, although its Bring a Trailer ad indicates some 52,000 miles (83,600 km) on the clock, so it's not exactly a mint condition car.
Since it’s a facelifted model, it means it also gets an eight-speed automatic transmission instead of the old six-speed unit. Other changes include the addition of a start/stop system and the removal of the electronic speed limiter, which boosts the top speed to 194 mph (312 kph).
In terms of highlights, the car wears an Alpina Blau Metallic coating to go with its adaptive headlights, LED fog lights, glass sunroof, rear trunk lid spoiler, Park Distance Control, quad exhausts, and 21-inch turbine-style wheels.
Inside, there is Oyster White leather on the heated/ventilated seats, center console, dashboard and door panels, as well as piano black trim. Other goodies include the dual-zone front climate control system, rear climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, a head-up display, soft-close automatic doors, Alcantara headliner, and a leather steering wheel with blue and green stitching, plus a blue instrument cluster.
We mentioned the top speed, so now let’s talk about power and acceleration. Under the hood, this car has a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 533 hp (540 PS) and 538 lb-ft (729 Nm) of torque. The B7 also rides on stiffer springs and sits closer to the road than a regular BMW 750Li.
Is it quick, though? Absolutely. It needs just 4.2 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill, which means it's almost a match for a 2021 BMW 750i xDrive sedan. Not bad for an 8-year old car.
