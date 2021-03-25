2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Goes Official as 201-MPH Autobahn Destroyer

3 2021 BMW Alpina XB7 Is No X7 M Competition, But It’s Close Enough

Once again, Alpina makes a tremendous demonstration of both technical and aesthetical refinement. Beyond the relatively discreet design differences between the 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupé and the BMW 850i Gran Coupé hide profound differences of perception and performance. We are dealing with unsuspectingly complex work here. 15 photos



Interesting detail: BMW collaborates closely with Alpina to develop this kind of automobiles. For instance, the aerodynamical optimization of the B8 Gran Coupé was carried out in the BMW’s wind tunnel. Alpina also got in touch with ZF, the provider of the acclaimed 8-speed automatic gearboxes for BMW, requesting specific technical improvements regarding some higher functional criteria.



Almost everyone can recognize the 21-inch rims of the B8 Gran Coupé as a typical Alpina design cue; by the way, this design recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Regarding the tires mounted on these spectacular wheels, there is also something to mention: Pirelli developed them at Alpina’s request especially for this automobile. The remaining work, however, was done by the specialists from



That includes raising the engine cooling system's efficiency by 50%, the resizing of the bi-turbocharging system, and the modification of the brakes with custom components from Brembo.

All this work was mandatory because the 4.4-liter V8 engine achieves a maximum power output of 621 PS (612 hp), while the maximum torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) is available from just 2,000 rpm and maintained up to 5,000 rpm. The Alpina B8 Gran Coupé accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.4 s (0-60 mph in 3.3 s) from a standing start, and can go on to a maximum speed of 324 km/h (201 mph).