How Bespoke BMWs Are Born: A Detailed Guide to the Individual Manufaktur Program

If you’re looking for a new, one-off BMW but you’re not a millionaire or part of a royal family, the German automaker’s Individual Manufaktur program offers a wide range of unique customizations. Those include exclusive paints, upholstery colors, or wheels, all for a price that doesn’t extend too far from what you would normally pay for a stock model.
Ever since the early nineties, BMW has been offering its clients the chance to customize their new cars with unique options going beyond normal trim levels.
At first, this program was available for a few models, and the customization options were limited. Today, almost all models can receive the Individual treatment, and the selection of unique upgrades is wide-ranging.
So, if you’re looking for a new BMW and would like it to stand out from the crowd, you can go to your nearest dealership or even access the BMW Individual website to configure your custom model.
The program is currently available for all 3, 4, 5, 7, and 8 Series, the X5, X6, X7 with the M Sport Package, and most M high-performance models, from the new M3 and M4 to the X5M and X6M SUVs.
You will be starting with a base model, and the first thing you can choose is the body paint. The selection includes all the gloss and metallic paints offered on normal trims, plus a huge selection of gloss, metallic and matte options unique to the Individual program.
As for the interior, you can modify virtually every detail. For starters, on non-M and non-M Sport Package models, you can opt for sport front seats, and while this is also available on stock models, the level of customization is broader.
Then, you’re free to choose from a wide range of leather upholstery and trim options. On 3 Series models, you can even wrap the center console, lower door panels, kneepads, trims, and several other interior accents in leather. The latter can also be painted in the vehicle’s exterior color, adding to the cabin's uniqueness.
Apart from special paints, wheels, and custom interior options, the 7 Series’ Individual catalog also includes several M Performance upgrades such as performance brakes, black kidney grilles, carbon-fiber exterior mirror caps, matt black side skirts, or a rear spoiler.
A wide range of M Performance parts is also available for the 8 Series Coupe and Convertible. Here, you can add a Sport brake kit, carbon-fiber grilles, mirror caps, and even the bumpers, side skirts, and rear diffuser usually available on the M8.
In terms of pricing, expect to add anywhere between five and twenty percent over the vehicle's base price, depending on the model and the level of customization you opt for.
So, if you’re looking for a new BMW that has a unique personality and is guaranteed to have a higher resale value than a standard model, the Individual Manufaktur program is the way to go.
