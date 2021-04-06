Original BMW 8 Series Modernized to Create the Ultimate Autobahn GT

3 2022 Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI Gets Destroyed by BMW 128ti Hot Hatch in Drag Race

A celebrated design at BMW and within the auto industry, the 8 Series is a modern classic penned using CAD tools and the wind tunnel. The cooler and costlier sibling of the 6 Series also happens to be the first road-going car to combine a V12 with a six-speed manual, and back then, it was one of a handful of road cars fitted with drive-by-wire throttle. 43 photos



Given these unfortunate circumstances, a luxury-oriented grand tourer with twelve cylinders didn’t sell particularly well. The U.S. market accounted for 6,920 examples until BMW discontinued the nameplate from North America. Production came to a grinding halt in 1999 after 30,609 units were produced, all of them at the Dingolfing plant in the southern part of Bavaria.



Coincidence or not, the



The Sketch Monkey did, though, but in his own way. The pixel artist starts his rendering by making the side windows a bit smaller. A more pronounced Hofmeister kink, larger wheels, stickier tires, pop-out door handles, slimmer mirrors, pumped-up fender flares, LED lights, and a more stylized front bumper with two vents on the sides pretty much sum up this redesign.



The 35:65 ratio between the greenhouse and body shell helps the modernized E31 stand out in the crowd, which is what an 8 Series is all about. The second generation, although nice, doesn’t have the visual pizazz of its predecessor.



