BMW M8 Competition Drag Races Range Rover Sport SVR Because... V8 Power

If you started noticing more and more airstrips popping up around you over the past few years without an increase in the number of planes in the sky, it's probably because they're not being used for take-offs and landings.
Nope, they are there to meet the growing need for venues for all the drag races YouTubers the world over are constantly putting together. Seriously now, you only need to be subscribed to five channels or so to make sure you have at least one fresh drag race every day. It's not that we're complaining, it's just that some of them are bound to be - how should we put this? - not as good as others.
There are three ways in which you can botch up a drag racing video. The first is not having enough cameras, people who know how to use them, or people who know how to edit a clip. The second comes down to the quality of the two (or more) drivers involved. Nobody wants to see the result decided by a driver mistake, and that's because what we care about is the performance of the cars, not the skill of those behind the wheels.
Finally, the third way one can mess things up is through vehicle selection. Unless you're trying to prove a point, you need to make sure the contenders are somewhat closely matched, or at least leave the impression they are. You don't want to know the winner just by looking at the lineup, with the sole question being whether the gap will be the length of a car or an air carrier.
Well, this race here doesn't commit either of the first two mistakes, but it sure makes itself guilty of the third one. A Range Rover Sport SVR against a BMW M8 Competition? We've already seen the Bavarian absolutely destroy a Jaguar F-Type SVR, a coupe using the same 5.0-liter supercharged V8 as the Range Rover we have here, except in a much smaller, sleeker, and lighter body. So, by what miracle could the aging SUV compete with the M8 Competition?
It can't, but you're still going to watch the clip, and - guess what - you're not going to regret it either.
