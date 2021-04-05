This Low-Mileage E39 BMW M5 Sold For $200,000 Because It’s Simply Awesome

5 Manhart Turns the BMW M5 Into 823-HP MH5 Black Edition So Anyone Can Stalk Santa

This car could hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.8 seconds in an era when that type of acceleration was something you’d usually get in a Porsche, Ferrari, or Lamborghini. On paper, it was just as quick as a C5 Corvette and quicker than something like a Ferrari 456M.Sure, the E60 M5 was a glorious thing, too, especially with that howling V10 engine. However, it never felt as nimble and pure as the E39 generation car . Does that explain how this particular 2003 example, sold through Enthusiast Auto Group , went for $200,000? Yes and no.We’ve seen other E39 M5 models in the past sell for a lot of money, with some really well-conditioned ones hovering around the $100,000 mark. However, this one is said to be “among the world’s finest surviving examples,” having had just one owner (a world-renowned jazz pianist) who put no more than 3,157 miles (5,000 km) on that 4.9-liter V8 The ad also states that the car has been kept in a garage since new and has never even spent a night outside, nor was it ever driven in bad weather conditions. The interior, meanwhile, is said to be “time-capsule like”.Speaking of the interior, it comes loaded with a DVD sat-nav system, Cold Weather Package with Heated Seats, Power Rear Sunshade with Manual Door Blinds, and more. It really does look mint, but honestly, we’re still struggling with the price.You could almost buy two 2021 M5s for that money since the new one retails from $103,500. You'd get 600 hp instead of 400 hp, all-wheel drive, and a 3.2-second 0-60 time. Then again, just because it’s faster doesn’t always mean it’s more engaging to drive, and while most people would never spend $200k on a used E39 M5, we can certainly understand those who totally would.

