2021 BMW M5 Competition Battles AMG E 63 S and Audi RS6, Settles German Rivalry

Certain things in life are ubiquitous, and as far as the automotive world is concerned, the battle between the premium German carmakers is seemingly never-ending. And it may easily lead to an eternal struggle since the trio keeps releasing new high-performance models for us to fall in love with.
Some may raise an eyebrow about the folks over at the Automann-TV channel on YouTube comparing a station wagon with a couple of sedans, or that numbers were extrapolated from different runs. But frankly, it's better to take this at face value and think about the odds of having a BMW M5 LCI (the Bavarians' way of saying we’re dealing with a facelift), a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S (also upgraded), and an RS6 all at once and in the same place to perfectly level the playing field.
Instead, we’re going to judge this as a sane, real-world comparison, especially since the host was careful to give us the full scoop on the three high-performance machines' facts and setups from the 1:09 mark, immediately after the feisty presentation of the trio.
Frankly, even judging solely by the official numbers, we could take a hint as to which car will come out on top at the very end. After all, the 2021 M5 Competition did arrive at the launch control Autobahn party sporting the highest output of 625 PS (617 hp). Next up comes the AMG E 63 S with 612 PS (604 hp), and last but not least, the 600-PS (592-hp) Audi RS6.
The rocket family hauler comes first for the number-crunching chapter (from 1:51), coming out of the Autobahn run performed on humongous 22-inch wheels (not the fastest setup, but certainly one of the most impressive visually) with a cool result of 3.4/8.1/11.7 seconds for the 0-62, 0-124, and 62-124 mph (100 to 200 kph) sprints.
Next up (from 3:03) comes the AMG 63 S, with the Mercedes tested in completely different weather conditions (summer, high degree count). Nevertheless, the sedan scores the first win on the station wagon derivative, lowering the time count to 3.3/11.2/7.7 seconds.
One could easily guess why the M5 was left hindmost (at 4:40). But, sincerely, it’s still a shocking surprise to see how much of an advantage the Competition has (granted, it is a very cool example and it had 19-inch wheels, albeit with winter tires). Just read the figures out loud and be amazed with us: 3.1 seconds to 62 mph, 9.9s to 124 mph, and just 6.8s for the intermediate sprint!
