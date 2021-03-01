Modded BMW M5 Shows Lamborghini Who's Boss, Takes No Prisoners

The abundance of videos showcasing the Tesla Model S giving supercars a run for their money might make one overlook the might of super-sedans that rely on the good old suck-squeeze-bang-blow recipe. So, here's a racing adventure involving a 2021 BMW M5 Competition to prevent that from happening.
To prove its velocity point, the super-sedan took on nothing less than a Lamborghini Huracan. Note that the LP580-2 seen here (the LP610 label in the video showcasing the race is incorrect) skips the AWD of the "standard" LP610-4 model, which means it maximizes its weight advantage—these are the pre-revamp Huracan derivatives. Heck, this Sant'Agata Bolognese machine is well over 1,200 lbs (550 kg) lighter than the German four-door.
Then again, while the M5 was taken down the modding route before the race, the Lambo came to the fight in factory form. As such, its 5.2-liter atmospheric V10 churns out 572 hp (580 PS).
As for the question on everybody's lips right now, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 animating the Bimmer has received a cold air intake, catless downpipes, as well as a mean 93-octane tune. Now, YouTube label Auto Glory, which brought this adventure to us, doesn't mention the gym visit's result, but you can be certain that the 617 hp (625 PS) factory output has been left way behind.
And while the M5 Competition sports a quick automatic tranny, the mid-engined machine can easily top this with its dual-clutch unit.
The super-sedan and the supercar agreed on the usual rolling starts used for street battles. However, please keep in mind that visiting the drag strip makes for a safer experience.
The speed tools duked it out on two occasions, and while we can't be certain if the Huracan's full potential was exploited, the outcome of the battle was clear, as you'll notice by hitting the "play" button below.
