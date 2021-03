1994 BMW 850CSi Could Bring You V12-VIP Status, More Expensive Than a 2021 M8

During almost a decade, BMW sold around 30,000 units of the BMW 8 series, and 5 different engines were offered during that time, ranging from a 4.0-liter V8 up to a 5.6-liter V12. That meant that any '90s BMW 8 Series you might be looking at, is going to have between 282 horsepower to 375 horsepower.At first, I was a bit concerned that this might not be an actual CSi, which is by far the most desirable one on the market, as the seller notes the engine is a 5.0-liter, instead of a 5.6-liter. But seeing that a VIN was also provided, I went on and investigated, only to get a confirmation that this does have the larger displacement engine, and it is an original CSi.This 1994 BMW 8 Series was manufactured at BMW's Dingolfing plant in Germany and was ultimately something fans to settle for, in lack of an M8, which would have been a direct competitor for Ferrari . After almost three decades, this car has been driven for just 36,516 miles (58,766 km), and it looks almost brand new still. Everyone knows that the 8 Series had a plethora of features, some of which were quite ahead of their time.Everything from the cellular phone to the drive-by-wire throttle just goes to show that BMW really wanted to push the boundaries of the automotive industry with this car, and it's no wonder they spent almost $1 billion (2019 equivalent) for the development of this vehicle.While you may be able to find a base-version of the 8 Series for around $20,000, this unit that is on sale here is being advertised for $159,900 . To put that in perspective, a brand new, 2021 BMW M8 Coupe has got a starting MSRP of $133,00 before taxes ($995 handling fee), while the M8 Competition Coupe is slightly more expensive at $146,000 before taxes ($995 handling fee). While this might feel expensive now, it would not be surprising if in 10 years these will be trading hands for more than $1 million.