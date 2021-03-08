1994 BMW 850CSi Could Bring You V12-VIP Status, More Expensive Than a 2021 M8

Have you ever considered which '90s BMWs are the coolest in your books? Most BMW enthusiasts might answer by saying the M3 E36 was the coolest Bimmer of the late 20th century, but there's a good chance that some will think of the 8 Series. And as the M8 that BMW envisioned at the time never made it to production, the 850CSI was the best one you could have.
During almost a decade, BMW sold around 30,000 units of the BMW 8 series, and 5 different engines were offered during that time, ranging from a 4.0-liter V8 up to a 5.6-liter V12. That meant that any '90s BMW 8 Series you might be looking at, is going to have between 282 horsepower to 375 horsepower.
At first, I was a bit concerned that this might not be an actual CSi, which is by far the most desirable one on the market, as the seller notes the engine is a 5.0-liter, instead of a 5.6-liter. But seeing that a VIN was also provided, I went on and investigated, only to get a confirmation that this does have the larger displacement engine, and it is an original CSi.
This 1994 BMW 8 Series was manufactured at BMW's Dingolfing plant in Germany and was ultimately something fans to settle for, in lack of an M8, which would have been a direct competitor for Ferrari. After almost three decades, this car has been driven for just 36,516 miles (58,766 km), and it looks almost brand new still. Everyone knows that the 8 Series had a plethora of features, some of which were quite ahead of their time.
Everything from the cellular phone to the drive-by-wire throttle just goes to show that BMW really wanted to push the boundaries of the automotive industry with this car, and it's no wonder they spent almost $1 billion (2019 equivalent) for the development of this vehicle.
While you may be able to find a base-version of the 8 Series for around $20,000, this unit that is on sale here is being advertised for $159,900. To put that in perspective, a brand new, 2021 BMW M8 Coupe has got a starting MSRP of $133,00 before taxes ($995 handling fee), while the M8 Competition Coupe is slightly more expensive at $146,000 before taxes ($995 handling fee). While this might feel expensive now, it would not be surprising if in 10 years these will be trading hands for more than $1 million.
