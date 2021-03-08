1994 BMW 850CSi Could Bring You V12-VIP Status, More Expensive Than a 2021 M8

Have you ever considered which '90s BMWs are the coolest in your books? Most BMW enthusiasts might answer by saying the M3 E36 was the coolest Bimmer of the late 20th century, but there's a good chance that some will think of the 8 Series. And as the M8 that BMW envisioned at the time never made it to production, the 850CSI was the best one you could have.

41 photos