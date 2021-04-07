4 2021 Ram TRX "Brodozer" Gets Driven Hard on and off Road, Receives Mixed Ratings

Royal Mummies Take a Ride Through Cairo in Modified, Golden Trucks

A spectacular parade with motorcycles, trucks, and chariots took place on Sunday in downtown Cairo as 22 mummies were carried through Tahrir Square to their new home. 9 photos



18 kings and four queens between the ages of 17 and 20 were moved from the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo’s Tahrir Square, where they stayed since the `50s, to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation in Fustat. Egypt’s first capital was located in Fustat for approximately 500 years, and last week the mummies were transported there. Situated in a region packed with history, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation is the first to exhibit the entire Egyptian civilization from ancient times to the present day.



Each mummy was individually presented alongside their respective sarcophagus, on top of golden



As for who took part, King Seqenenre Tao led the royal procession. The parade also showcased the mummies of King Seti I, King Ramses II, King Thutmose III, and Queen Ahmose-Nefertari. A 21-gun salute marked the beginning of the ceremony, while pharaoh-trucks circled the obelisk at the Tahrir Square then headed to the National Museum where Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed the mummies to their new permanent home.



A musical performance was led by Egyptian maestro Nader Abbasi, leader of the Philharmonic Union Orchestra. Musical instruments similar to those used in ancient times and songs sung in the ancient Egyptian language created a majestic historical atmosphere. A light show coming from the obelisk of Tahrir Square matched the scene.



The new museum already opened its doors to the public on Sunday, April 4th, but people will not get to see the mummies until the 18th of this month when everything will be ready for display.



