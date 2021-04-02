Will the 2021 Honda Accord's Barely Updated Interior Turn-Off Some Buyers?

The tenth-generation Honda Accord is among the best value-for-money sedans out there. It offers a range of solid powertrains that includes a hybrid and various equipment levels to satisfy a wide range of customers. Inside, nothing major has changed since its introduction in 2017, so is that a big disadvantage for the 2021 model?
With a range of subtle changes for 2021, Honda’s flagship sedan remains among the best choices in a segment that seems to be threatened by extinction.
The engine lineup includes a 192-hp 1.5-liter, a 252-hp 2.0-liter inline-four, and a 212-hp hybrid powertrain comprised of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors.
Not only is the sedan efficient and reasonably powerful, but it also handles very well thanks to the excellent weight distribution and suspension setup.
Inside, nothing significant has changed since the Accord was first introduced in 2017, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially in this case, as we’re about to see.
Before we delve into the details, keep in mind that this is a mid-size sedan with prices that range from around $24,500 to $37,000, so it’s unfair to compare it to a BMW or a Mercedes. That said, let’s step inside the Accord and see how what it has to offer.
In terms of aesthetics, how good the interior looks is ultimately a question of personal taste, but we can all agree that it doesn’t look cheap.
Apart from the base trims, all models get a leather-wrapped steering wheel with multifunction controls while higher-end trims come with leather upholstery.
The central console features an ergonomic armrest that hides an ample storage space, and in front of it, next to the transmission controls, there are two stylish cupholders.
All trims now come with the previously optional 8-inch high-resolution electrostatic touchscreen with Bluetooth capabilities as standard, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Mid- and high-level trims also come with wireless charging.
head-up display that provides useful information such as speed, gear position, or turn-by-turn directions. These models also come with heated and ventilated front seats or heated rear seats.
Although it hasn’t received any major upgrades in the last four years, the interior of the 2021 Honda Accord is more than adequate for a sub-$40,000 mid-size sedan. It’s ergonomic, spacious, comes with quality materials, and will offer all the tech features you will need.
Those who opt for the Touring trim will get all the fancy extras normally found in more luxury-oriented models.
Overall, the seemingly outdated cabin is in no way inferior to what the competition has to offer, so the 2021 Accord remains a top choice for those looking for a new mid-size sedan.
The engine lineup includes a 192-hp 1.5-liter, a 252-hp 2.0-liter inline-four, and a 212-hp hybrid powertrain comprised of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors.
Not only is the sedan efficient and reasonably powerful, but it also handles very well thanks to the excellent weight distribution and suspension setup.
Inside, nothing significant has changed since the Accord was first introduced in 2017, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially in this case, as we’re about to see.
Before we delve into the details, keep in mind that this is a mid-size sedan with prices that range from around $24,500 to $37,000, so it’s unfair to compare it to a BMW or a Mercedes. That said, let’s step inside the Accord and see how what it has to offer.
In terms of aesthetics, how good the interior looks is ultimately a question of personal taste, but we can all agree that it doesn’t look cheap.
Apart from the base trims, all models get a leather-wrapped steering wheel with multifunction controls while higher-end trims come with leather upholstery.
The central console features an ergonomic armrest that hides an ample storage space, and in front of it, next to the transmission controls, there are two stylish cupholders.
All trims now come with the previously optional 8-inch high-resolution electrostatic touchscreen with Bluetooth capabilities as standard, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Mid- and high-level trims also come with wireless charging.
head-up display that provides useful information such as speed, gear position, or turn-by-turn directions. These models also come with heated and ventilated front seats or heated rear seats.
Although it hasn’t received any major upgrades in the last four years, the interior of the 2021 Honda Accord is more than adequate for a sub-$40,000 mid-size sedan. It’s ergonomic, spacious, comes with quality materials, and will offer all the tech features you will need.
Those who opt for the Touring trim will get all the fancy extras normally found in more luxury-oriented models.
Overall, the seemingly outdated cabin is in no way inferior to what the competition has to offer, so the 2021 Accord remains a top choice for those looking for a new mid-size sedan.