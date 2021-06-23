Mercedes-AMG G 63 Suffers Mesmerizing Race Car Transformation

American muscle cars are the usual recipients of the make-everything-black treatment, but SUVs are no stranger to it. After all, few things are scarier than a massive vehicle that looks like it sucks in light for fun.
You need to look no further than BMW for an example in that sense as the carmaker used the X6 for its Vantablack experiment. However, the Bavarians failed to apply any tint on the headlights or make the chromed grille black as well, which made the coupe SUV seem more funny than frightening.
The all-white Mercedes-AMG G 63 you see here may seem like something created in direct opposition to the murdering out trend, but in reality, it has nothing to do with it. Instead, it was developed by Mercedes-Benz together with fashion guru Virgil Abloh with the self-proclaimed aim of “disrupting future perceptions of luxury.” Well, with the help of photographer Sebastian Haberkorn, they sure managed to disrupt one thing: our perception of reality.
If you didn't know anything about this joint effort (called "Project Geländewagen") and you happened to stumble across Sebastian's photos, you would probably think it's all CGI. Very high-quality renderings, yes, but still nothing you could possibly see in front of your eyes in 3D and real size without the help of VR goggles.
The modifications on the actual vehicle deserve as much credit for that as the photographer's work. With the smooth, fat tires, the comically low stance, and the white paint interrupted only by pastel-colored accents, the AMG G 63 manages to look ridiculously toy-like, which is something you probably never expected to say about a G-Wagon.
At the same time, you can't escape the fact you're looking at an extreme race car. Everything about the vehicle screams it: from the roll cage to the crossed headlights and from the carbon fiber mini steering wheel to the custom dashboard with countless switches. The embossing tape labeling is a cool, retro touch.
As for Sebastian's vision, it really is hard to find any words to describe it other than "wow". He manages to capture the vehicle in a dreamy, heavenly light that manages to make the bulky and powerful Mercedes-AMG G 63 seem completely benign. It's a Mercedes-AMG G 63 race car, and yet looking at these photos, all you can think of is green pastures, peace, and harmony - that's got to be some sort of sorcery.
And it’s just one more example of what can happen when a skilled photographer is allowed to work freely with a very special subject. Still, unique as the Project Geländewagen may be, don't take anything away from Sebastian's effort: he could have done this shoot in any number of ways, and yet he managed to do it perfectly.
The all-white Mercedes-AMG G 63 you see here may seem like something created in direct opposition to the murdering out trend, but in reality, it has nothing to do with it. Instead, it was developed by Mercedes-Benz together with fashion guru Virgil Abloh with the self-proclaimed aim of “disrupting future perceptions of luxury.” Well, with the help of photographer Sebastian Haberkorn, they sure managed to disrupt one thing: our perception of reality.
If you didn't know anything about this joint effort (called "Project Geländewagen") and you happened to stumble across Sebastian's photos, you would probably think it's all CGI. Very high-quality renderings, yes, but still nothing you could possibly see in front of your eyes in 3D and real size without the help of VR goggles.
The modifications on the actual vehicle deserve as much credit for that as the photographer's work. With the smooth, fat tires, the comically low stance, and the white paint interrupted only by pastel-colored accents, the AMG G 63 manages to look ridiculously toy-like, which is something you probably never expected to say about a G-Wagon.
At the same time, you can't escape the fact you're looking at an extreme race car. Everything about the vehicle screams it: from the roll cage to the crossed headlights and from the carbon fiber mini steering wheel to the custom dashboard with countless switches. The embossing tape labeling is a cool, retro touch.
As for Sebastian's vision, it really is hard to find any words to describe it other than "wow". He manages to capture the vehicle in a dreamy, heavenly light that manages to make the bulky and powerful Mercedes-AMG G 63 seem completely benign. It's a Mercedes-AMG G 63 race car, and yet looking at these photos, all you can think of is green pastures, peace, and harmony - that's got to be some sort of sorcery.
And it’s just one more example of what can happen when a skilled photographer is allowed to work freely with a very special subject. Still, unique as the Project Geländewagen may be, don't take anything away from Sebastian's effort: he could have done this shoot in any number of ways, and yet he managed to do it perfectly.